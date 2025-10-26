The next time Kyle Shanahan’s team will be true Super Bowl contenders is probably when Fred Warner and Nick Bosa are fully healthy.

By Tim Kawakami Published Oct. 26, 2025 • 3:35pm

Through clenched teeth and certainly some self-editing on the fly, Kyle Shanahan made a point to himself, his team, and everybody else on Sunday. He was furious, naturally, over the 49ers' woeful outing — especially in the desultory first half — in a 26-15 loss in Atlanta, underlining how disappointed he was and how the performance was "unacceptable."

But Shanahan seemed to have a larger theme about this day and this 49ers situation and he made it by repeatedly calling back to the 49ers’ huge effort to beat Atlanta a week earlier and by emphasizing that Sunday’s loss, to fall to 5-3, changes nothing about the 49ers’ big-picture approach to this season. Yes, this was a stark reality check for a 49ers’ team decimated by front-line injuries. But mostly, this was a reality confirmation.

There are only so many things the 49ers can do about the void spots everywhere on their depth chart and they’re not fooling themselves about it. But they can expect and demand more from themselves than what happened on Sunday. They probably can’t be great by January. But they certainly can be less embarrassing than they were in the first half.

“Our reality is pretty realistic in what we deal with every week,” Shanahan told reporters in Houston. “We knew we had a tough game versus Atlanta. We felt we had a tough game today. … Yeah, it’s definitely harder when you lose really good players. But we’ve had that situation throughout this year. “All I want us to do is play as good as we can play, then you can deal with whatever. And today we didn’t play as good as we can play.” The 49ers know they still have enough — especially when Brock Purdy and Ricky Pearsall are back in the lineup, maybe next Sunday — to win a lot of games if they play at high efficiency, which is how they got to 5-2 in the first place. But if they needed a reminder that they’re always just a clunky quarter or listless half away from getting waxed, the Texans were happy to provide it. The 49ers obviously want to be better. But Shanahan and John Lynch have been signaling for weeks that they won’t make a reckless trade just to reach for something that’s probably not possible any more this season.

The Texans’ defense was in quarterback Mac Jones’ face throughout Sunday’s game. | Source: David Buono/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Right now, the 49ers are either the most vulnerable good team in the league (see Sunday) or they’re the most dangerous shaky team (see the Atlanta game). Really, without Fred Warner and Nick Bosa for the rest of the regular season and with more injuries piling up every week, the 49ers are mainly a wounded, middle-rung team just hoping to fight its way to the playoffs and see what happens. The next time they’ll be true Super Bowl contenders will probably be in 2026 with Nos. 54 and 97 back in uniform and Purdy fully healthy, and that’s only if this team can avoid a third consecutive season of injury mayhem. Oh, and the 49ers need to keep their 2026 first- and second-round picks to use on at least one offensive lineman and probably another defensive lineman after drafting multiple D-linemen in the early rounds last year. Which means that a moderate trade for an effective pass rusher (to at least take Bryce Huff’s place after his injury a week ago) would definitely help; but anything that would involve moving a premium pick would be irresponsible.

The 49ers lost defensive end Sam Okuayinonu to an injury during Sunday’s game in Houston. | Source: Eric Gay/Associated Press