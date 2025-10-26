49ers’ loss to Texans highlights a glaring need for Kyle Shanahan’s team

San Francisco fell to 5-3 on the season as its defensive line struggled to generate any meaningful pressure against C.J. Stroud.

Already without their two best defensive players, the 49ers also lost defensive tackle Jordan Elliott, defensive end Sam Okuayinonu, and linebacker Dee Winters, leaving Robert Saleh’s unit with little chance of creating a pass rush and no meaningful ability to limit a Houston receiving corps that played without its top weapons. The 49ers fell to 5-3 on the season and are now 4-2 without starting quarterback Brock Purdy, who remained sidelined with a toe injury that has forced backup Mac Jones to start six games. Jones has exceeded expectations most weeks, but his lack of mobility compromised the 49ers’ passing attack against a loaded Texans front.

The 49ers’ slim hopes of engineering a late comeback were thwarted when Texans cornerback Kamari Lassiter intercepted Jones’ sideline lob intended for Jauan Jennings with under two minutes remaining. The takeaway put a bow on the outcome for Houston, which wreaked havoc on the 49ers from the opening drive. The first half of Sunday’s game epitomized a worst-case scenario for the 49ers.

Down their top three pass rushers (Bryce Huff is out for two games with a hamstring injury), Robert Saleh’s defense couldn’t generate any pressure against Texans QB C.J. Stroud — who looked like an All-Pro as a result. And the 49ers’ offense couldn’t move the chains against Houston’s No. 1 defense, creating a comical imbalance in possession time. As the first half wound to a close, it appeared that the 49ers might become the first team since the 2008 Titans to possess the ball for fewer than five minutes in a half. Though they barely avoided that dubious distinction — 5:29 of first-half possession — the die was cast: The Texans jumped out to a big lead and the 49ers — still shorthanded on the offensive end — stood little chance of coming back against such a good Houston defense. Instead, the game simply underscored the tenuous ground that the 49ers stand on while down so many important personnel on defense. And while they project to return premier talent on offense soon, the forecast for the defense is looking gloomier by the week.

