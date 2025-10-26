49ers’ loss to Texans highlights a glaring need for Kyle Shanahan’s team

Want more ways to catch up on the latest in Bay Area sports? Sign up for the Section 415 email newsletter here and subscribe to the Section 415 podcast wherever you listen.
The 49ers’ defense is bound to be a skeleton unit for the remainder of the season without Nick Bosa and Fred Warner, but when backups are exiting games with injuries, the team stands no chance.
A Texans offense that has struggled all season finally found its rhythm against a depleted 49ers defense that gave up 475 yards in a 26-15 loss on Sunday.
Already without their two best defensive players, the 49ers also lost defensive tackle Jordan Elliott, defensive end Sam Okuayinonu, and linebacker Dee Winters, leaving Robert Saleh’s unit with little chance of creating a pass rush and no meaningful ability to limit a Houston receiving corps that played without its top weapons.
The 49ers fell to 5-3 on the season and are now 4-2 without starting quarterback Brock Purdy, who remained sidelined with a toe injury that has forced backup Mac Jones to start six games. Jones has exceeded expectations most weeks, but his lack of mobility compromised the 49ers’ passing attack against a loaded Texans front.
The 49ers’ slim hopes of engineering a late comeback were thwarted when Texans cornerback Kamari Lassiter intercepted Jones’ sideline lob intended for Jauan Jennings with under two minutes remaining.
The takeaway put a bow on the outcome for Houston, which wreaked havoc on the 49ers from the opening drive.
The first half of Sunday’s game epitomized a worst-case scenario for the 49ers.
Down their top three pass rushers (Bryce Huff is out for two games with a hamstring injury), Robert Saleh’s defense couldn’t generate any pressure against Texans QB C.J. Stroud — who looked like an All-Pro as a result. And the 49ers’ offense couldn’t move the chains against Houston’s No. 1 defense, creating a comical imbalance in possession time.
As the first half wound to a close, it appeared that the 49ers might become the first team since the 2008 Titans to possess the ball for fewer than five minutes in a half. Though they barely avoided that dubious distinction — 5:29 of first-half possession — the die was cast: The Texans jumped out to a big lead and the 49ers — still shorthanded on the offensive end — stood little chance of coming back against such a good Houston defense.
Instead, the game simply underscored the tenuous ground that the 49ers stand on while down so many important personnel on defense. And while they project to return premier talent on offense soon, the forecast for the defense is looking gloomier by the week.
So, do the 49ers need to make trade?
The answer seems obvious at this point: Absolutely, a trade is necessary. Consider this as confirmation: Houston, which entered the game as the NFL’s No. 23 offense, and which was missing its two best wide receivers, lit the 49ers up for 475 yards of total offense. The 49ers also didn’t come particularly close to sacking Stroud, even though Houston’s offensive line came in ranked No. 30 in pass-block win rate.
Stroud ultimately finished 30-of-39 for 318 yards with two touchdowns.
It’s rare to see an NFL team with this nonexistent of a pass rush. But to have no pass rush with a winning record? That’s essentially unheard of.
The good news is that edge rushers are as plug-and-play as additions get. The 49ers have already benefited several times from in-season acquisitions at this position, most famously when they traded with the San Diego Chargers for Fred Dean in 1981. The bad news is that trades for impact rushers usually aren’t cheap — unless the 49ers can swing a move or two for an unheralded player who will take well to their system. Their 2021 deal with, fittingly, the Texans is a good example of that.
Regardless, this 49ers team is fighting hard. That’s how they entered Houston at 5-2, and that’s how this was a one-possession game well into the fourth quarter. It seems that general manager John Lynch may owe it to the locker room to make a move or two — even if the 49ers must technically overpay.
Because even if Lynch is in full future-facing mode with this defense, the development of the 49ers’ youngsters would be severely hindered if the bottom fell out from underneath the unit.
Sunday’s defensive debacle — which saw injuries to defensive Okuayinonu and Elliott — showed how precariously close the 49ers are to suffering long-term damage to their defensive confidence.