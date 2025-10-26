Newsom says he may run for president after the midterms (if he isn’t in the race already)

“I have no idea,” he said in a CBS Sunday Morning interview.

By Ezra Wallach Published Oct. 26, 2025 • 12:00pm

Gavin Newsom broke his silence on whether he’ll run for president. By that, I mean that the California governor has yet again concocted a unique sequence of words which neither deny nor confirm what his future holds, even as he continues to present himself as more moderate yet combative than he’s ever been. “I’m looking forward to who presents themselves in 2028, and who meets that moment,” Newsom said on (opens in new tab) CBS Sunday Morning (opens in new tab) .

The former San Francisco mayor, when pushed, said his decision will likely not come until after the midterms — a battle that has already started with Proposition 50. If passed next month, the law would match the redrawing of Texas’s congressional districts, and, in Newsom’s words, save “the future of the republic.” “If you have a Speaker [Mike] Johnson, we may have a third term of President Trump,” he said.

