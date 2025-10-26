British journalist detained by ICE at SFO

By Ezra Wallach Published Oct. 26, 2025 • 1:40pm

British political commentator Sami Hamdi had his visa revoked Sunday morning at the San Francisco International Airport as the Department of Homeland Security prepares to deport him. Hamdi’s detainment comes after he spoke Saturday night in Sacramento at a gala for the Council on American-Islamic Relations, which issued a press release about his pending deportation hours later. He was heading to speak at another CAIR event in Florida on Sunday night. DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin wrote in an X post (opens in new tab) on Sunday that Hamdi poses a threat to national security.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Those who support terrorism and undermine American national security will not be allowed to work or visit this country,” she said.

CAIR called the detention an “abduction” and a “blatant affront to free speech.” Hamdi has been a vocal critic of American politicians for allying themselves with Israel and providing military funding for the onslaught in Gaza.

Subscribe to The Daily Because “I saw a TikTok” doesn’t always cut it. Dozens of stories, daily. Sign up now

“Our nation must stop abducting critics of the Israeli government at the behest of unhinged Israel First bigots,” the Muslim American civil rights group said in a written statement. “This is an Israel First policy, not an America First policy, and it must end.” Hamdi’s detainment is the latest in a string of deportations of people who have criticized Israel. In June, two Palestinian men — Awdah Hathaleen and his cousin Eid Hathaleen — were denied entry at SFO and sent to Qatar. Awdah Hathaleen was killed in the West Bank weeks later (opens in new tab), allegedly by an Israeli settler.