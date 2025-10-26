SF progressives pitch tax on ridesharing, CEO pay to raise money for transit

The plan could be popular with the city’s liberal voters and labor unions.

By Gabe Greschler Published Oct. 26, 2025 • 6:35pm

The November 2026 ballot could be several pages long with the number of proposed state, regional, and local measures in circulation. In San Francisco, it’s all about transit. State lawmakers from the Bay Area are pushing a new sales tax to fund regional services (opens in new tab) , while Mayor Daniel Lurie is supporting a new parcel tax to shore up money for Muni (opens in new tab) .

ADVERTISEMENT

Subscribe to The Daily Because “I saw a TikTok” doesn’t always cut it. Dozens of stories, daily. Sign up now