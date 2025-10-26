SF progressives pitch tax on ridesharing, CEO pay to raise money for transit

The November 2026 ballot could be several pages long with the number of proposed state, regional, and local measures in circulation.
In San Francisco, it’s all about transit.
State lawmakers from the Bay Area are pushing a new sales tax to fund regional services (opens in new tab), while Mayor Daniel Lurie is supporting a new parcel tax to shore up money for Muni (opens in new tab).
More recently, on Friday, progressive members of the Board of Supervisors pitched a measure (opens in new tab) to raise taxes on ridesharing services and CEO pay. Supervisors Connie Chan, Shamann Walton, Jackie Fielder, and Chyanne Chen signed onto the proposal.
Many details are still unknown. Chan, who appears to be leading the effort, did not respond to a request for comment.
One thing is clear: The measure will almost certainly provoke a fight between pro-business moderates and progressive factions at City Hall, who have competing visions for how to raise much-needed money for transit.
Those who support the progressive effort will likely argue that the city needs a major cash injection to keep services running smoothly in the face of historic deficits.
Meanwhile, those backing the original two measures may be worried that a third tax would put too much of a financial burden on voters for one election year.
Still, taxing CEOs and companies like Uber and Lyft could be a popular strategy among San Francisco’s liberal voters — and the city’s unions.
“The message is pretty easy. To make up for the drop in federal revenue and Trump’s tax cuts for billionaires, we’re going to tax the ultrawealthy in San Francisco so we can pay for health care for the poorest residents. I don’t need a poll to tell you that that is popular,” veteran political consultant Jim Ross said.
He explained that since the measure doesn’t set aside money for a specific cause, it would only need 50% of the vote to pass.
A spokesperson for the mayor declined to comment. But it’s unlikely Lurie — who has pushed business-friendly policies to aid downtown’s recovery — and his moderate allies would welcome the competition.