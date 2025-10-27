Injuries aren’t the 49ers’ only problem

A brutal day for the rookies is a discouraging sign for Kyle Shanahan’s team.

By Kerry Crowley Published Oct. 27, 2025 • 10:30am

Since the start of Kyle Shanahan's 49ers tenure in 2017, no team has made more appearances in the NFC Championship Game. San Francisco's four conference title games in Shanahan's first eight seasons are a remarkable achievement that highlight some obvious themes. Shanahan is an excellent coach, the 49ers have consistently built impressive rosters, and their teams typically demonstrate impressive resilience.

With Shanahan at the helm, the 49ers have also had to confront a less convenient truth. Their best players are constantly injured. During the team’s 26-15 loss to the Texans on Sunday, the FOX broadcast showed a graphic that captured the magnitude of the 49ers’ injuries. Since Shanahan took over, 49ers players have missed a combined 2,036 games due to injury.

That’s the most in the NFL during that time frame, and to anyone who has followed this team closely, it’s no surprise. Sunday’s defeat marked the 140th game of the Shanahan era, which means that, on average, more than 14 players have been unavailable on a weekly basis due to injury. This week, the 49ers’ injury report was a who’s who of stars. San Francisco has already lost Nick Bosa and Fred Warner for the season, and quarterback Brock Purdy sat for the sixth time in eight games. Brandon Aiyuk has yet to play this year, as he’s still recovering from last season’s catastrophic knee injury, and Ricky Pearsall was held out for the fourth time this season.