ADVERTISEMENT

In retrospect, Kadri wishes she had urged customers to stock up before the tariffs went into effect so that the company could “hoard a bunch of cash to help us survive,” she said. She then could have raised prices to offset the new fees. Instead, the company opted to “keep eating the cost ourselves” for months, hoping policies would change. She did, eventually, have to raise prices about 12% this fall (opens in new tab) , explaining in an Instagram story that the hikes would help her company survive even though they were not nearly enough to cover losses from the tariffs.

Sana Javeri Kadri founded Diaspora Spice Co. in 2017.​ | Source: Gentil & Hyers Photography

“We realized that it was not viable and that we would go out of business if we tried to eat it any longer,” she said. “We were going to be profitable this year, but we’ve now paid about $250,000 in tariffs so far. It’s money that we never expected to have to spend. Now, we are not going to be even remotely profitable. It’s been devastating.”

A financial ‘wrecking ball’

Since Kadri started Diaspora in 2017 (opens in new tab) , she has expanded from selling turmeric exclusively to distributing dozens of single-origin spices and spice blends. The company’s goal is to source high-quality, fresh ingredients while paying farmers a premium over what they’d receive from commodity markets. (opens in new tab) (These days, Diaspora is paying around four times the market price.) Kadri, who founded the company in Oakland and lives in Menlo Park, has expanded to 26 employees, including 18 in India, where Diaspora runs its test kitchen and where she spends about three months every year.

All the news you can eat Get the Off Menu newsletter every Wednesday for the latest restaurant dish. Sign up now!

The company works with 140 farms in India and Sri Lanka. | Source: Gentl and Hyers