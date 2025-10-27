Downtown’s 5M development arrived during the pandemic, leaving a nearly empty office tower and plenty of questions about the future.

Those who say location is everything are oversimplifying the rules of real estate. Timing matters a heck of a lot too. The 5M office tower at 415 Natoma St. is at the nexus of downtown San Francisco — bounded by Union Square and Moscone Center to the north, I-80 to the east, and a fertile tech startup scene to the south. But three years after developer Brookfield opened the 25-story building, it remains almost entirely vacant. The absence of activity at the city’s newest major office tower raises an obvious question: What’s wrong with the sparkling glass giant on Fifth Street?

The simple answer is that it was finished two years too late. When the ribbon was cut in 2022, it was a time when Big Tech firms were primarily occupied with shedding real estate rather than adding it. Zendesk had committed to leasing 90% of the 648,000-square-foot property but backed out of the deal shortly after the start of the pandemic. It would stand to reason that having new inventory on the market would position 5M well for the city’s pending recovery.

But the lingering problem of its emptiness speaks to a more complex reality within the city’s commercial real estate market. Call it the ugly-stepchild problem: Companies interested in leasing new offices are either too early-stage for the building’s massive floor plates or can find cheaper deals in Mission Bay or the Financial District , which have better views and fewer public safety concerns.

So why can’t Brookfield lower the rents? Unlike other parts of the economy, the rules of supply and demand don’t apply evenly in commercial real estate. Rents generally come down when a new owner purchases a property at a discount. Since the developer financed the project using pre-pandemic revenue estimates, they must charge rents that are high enough to enable them to pay back loans made under those conditions. Moreover, the floors inside the new tower (opens in new tab) are mostly empty shells with no furniture or decor. Improvements and furnishings that could help the building compete on the market would only increase the pressure to charge higher rent. Major tenants in San Francisco have generally flocked to sublease spaces that were cast off by companies like Uber or Meta . Not only were these offices move-in ready and cheaper, they also have shorter lease terms, providing more flexibility.

The average office building in that location should cost a tenant around $68 per square foot, according to Cushman & Wakefield. But after all of Brookfield’s investments are tallied up, the developer would have to charge more than double that in order to cover its costs. The only tenants willing to pay those top-dollar rents are going to the only building in San Francisco that’s pricier than 5M: the Transamerica Pyramid . ‘A big ship to turn around’ December will mark a decade since the 5M megaproject (opens in new tab) was approved by the city. The 4-acre site — which today includes a newly constructed 302-unit apartment building, The George, and a public park — has been sitting quiet for so long that business and city officials have resorted to lobbying out-of-town universities to fill the unused real estate with bright-eyed college students. Last week, the Chronicle reported that Vanderbilt University was evaluating the feasibility of the 5M site (opens in new tab) , though sources say the private Tennessee university has yet to formally pursue any properties at the site.

