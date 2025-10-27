Child at soccer practice sexually assaulted inside Golden Gate Park bathroom, police say

The city sent an advisory urging parents to take extra precautions.

San Francisco police are investigating a report that a child was sexually assaulted last week in a Golden Gate Park restroom. According to the SFPD, officers responded to the park around 5:30 p.m. Thursday after a child was attacked in a restroom. San Francisco Youth Soccer confirmed that the child was attending a team practice. “Investigators are working diligently on this high-priority case,” an SFPD spokesperson said. “This is an active investigation that is moving rapidly, and we hope to have an update promptly.”

As of Monday, police had yet to announce an arrest or provide a description of a suspect. In response to the incident, the Recreation and Parks Department said the city installed a security camera and assigned a park ranger to patrol around the bathroom from 3 to 5 p.m. on weekdays, when kids are usually in the area for after-school sports.

However, when The Standard visited the Polo Fields on Monday afternoon, no security presence was visible near the public restrooms, and there was no signage indicating that an assault had occurred. Rec and Parks said it has advised soccer leagues to have players use the restrooms in groups of two or three. The SFPD said it has assigned more cops to patrol the Richmond after the incident.