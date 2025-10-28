Assistant U.S. attorney Alexandra Shepard, who helped send Mohammed Nuru to prison, has been selected as the city’s first inspector general.

San Francisco, no stranger to public corruption, now has an official whose job is to eliminate it. The city will announce Tuesday that Alexandra Shepard, an assistant U.S. attorney who helped send former Public Works director Mohammed Nuru to prison, has been selected as its first inspector general. Shepard will be tasked with identifying and rooting out corruption, which has plagued City Hall for decades. In just the last year, two department heads have exited due to allegations of conflicts of interest , and a once-renowned nonprofit that worked closely with the city crumbled amid accusations of financial misconduct.

Shepard’s position was created via Proposition C , a November 2024 ballot measure authored by former Board of Supervisors President Aaron Peskin to increase scrutiny over public officials. It passed with more than 60% of the vote. The role of inspector general will fall under the purview of the city controller’s office. The position will have powerful tools to probe officials and pursue corruption cases, including the power to seek search warrants.

Shepard’s job will include investigating abuse or conflicts of interest in city contracting, reviewing complaints from the controller’s Whistleblower Program hotline, and collaborating with city auditors. She will have the authority to make recommendations to the mayor, Board of Supervisors, and any city agency about ordinances and policies related to public integrity. She will publicly report on her work to the mayor and supervisors twice a year and can hold public hearings. In a statement, Controller Greg Wagner said Shepard has “the ideal combination of experience and perspective” to serve as inspector general. “I know that she’ll be an important contributor to proactively preventing and rooting out fraud, waste, and abuse,” he said.