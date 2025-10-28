SFUSD principals secure tentative contract, avoiding strike

The agreement boosts pay for overworked administrators, but funding it may require cuts.

San Francisco has managed to avert a strike of its public school principals after a negotiation that went longer and later than Monday’s marathon Game 3 of the World Series. In a deal reached in the early hours of Tuesday morning, the San Francisco Unified School District agreed to give every member of the United Administrators of San Francisco a $7,500 pay bump and a 2% raise for the next three years. The raises apply retroactively to July. As part of the contract terms, administrators will also get a raise each time the teachers union or other district unions (like those representing janitors or engineers) receive one.

The teachers union had threatened to strike over contentious labor negotiations, which are continuing with monthly bargaining sessions. The new contract comes after months of outcry from principals about low pay and exhausting work. Administrators, who did not receive a raise commensurate with the teachers’ raise last year, have been saddled with new responsibilities following layoffs and reduced hours for other district staff.

But the deal will likely require a budget tradeoff. Fiscal advisers from the California Department of Education have been reminding the district that any expenditure increase needs to be offset by an expenditure reduction since state oversight began. In plain language: Raises for principals mean cuts elsewhere. UASF President Anastasia “Anna” Klafter said she’s hopeful that those cuts won’t hurt students. “We hope principals and other leaders can be part of the conversation around budgeting and [Superintendent Maria Su] keeps her promise to keep cuts away from schools,” Klafter said. “We reject the binary thinking that says either we get our raise or schools lose money. We know there’s another way forward.”

She suggested that the district look at its contracts with outside vendors. SFUSD spent more than $226 million on contractor services last year, according to public documents (opens in new tab). “We know some cuts are coming,” she added. A Department of Education spokesperson confirmed that the advisers “ provided parameters in support of the fiscal solvency of SFUSD, as the advisers have since the start of state oversight.” She stressed that advisers did not introduce specific language into the agreement.