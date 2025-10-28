A convenience store owner and patrons are grieving the loss of their beloved mascot, KitKat.

By George Kelly Published Oct. 28, 2025 • 4:30pm

A cat known as the “mayor of 16th Street” was allegedly run over by a Waymo autonomous vehicle, according to the cat’s owner, sparking grief around the Mission Dolores bodega where he roamed. KitKat, a feline fixture at Randa’s Market, was struck by the robotaxi around 11:30 p.m. Monday, said the shop’s owner, Mike Zeidan . The cat was last seen on the sidewalk next to a transit lane, according to an anonymous complaint filed with the city’s 311 system. The complaint alleged that the driverless car had made a stop near the market. The free-range KitKat was found underneath the vehicle, according to Zeidan. The cat was pronounced dead after being taken to an animal hospital by a store employee.

“Honestly, man, it’s difficult. He was a one-of-a-kind cat. He brought joy to so many people,” Zeidan said of the 9-year-old cat. “People loved him.” The 311 complaint filed early Tuesday claimed that the Waymo did not slow down, swerve, or attempt to avoid the cat. “Waymo’s [sic] should not be on the street if they can’t spot small animals in the dark,” the complaint stated.

Waymo did not respond to a request for comment. The state had logged 884 autonomous vehicle collision reports as of Friday, according to the Department of Motor Vehicles (opens in new tab) . A dog was struck and killed by a Waymo in Bernal Heights in 2023. A week later, a Labrador survived getting hit by a Cruise self-driving car; the company no longer tests its cars in San Francisco.

KitKat, a beloved bodega cat who greeted visitors to Randa’s Market on 16th Street and regularly visited neighboring businesses, died Tuesday. | Source: Courtesy Mike Zeidan

The death of KitKat prompted an outpouring of grief on Instagram (opens in new tab) , with dozens of customers and neighbors sharing memories of encountering him prowling the block. One commenter called him “the best pit stop on my walk to work every morning.” KitKat arrived at the market six years ago as a solution to a persistent rodent problem, Zeidan said. The cat had been a stray until he was fed and cared for by a neighbor. KitKat came to reside in the store because the neighbor had a family member who was allergic to cats. What began as a practical arrangement quickly became something deeper. KitKat’s image appeared prominently on the store’s Yelp page and was featured regularly on its Instagram account. “He was a special guest,” Zeidan said. “Made for a store like this. Friendly with everybody, and not afraid of dogs or anything.”

A September 2023 picture originally posted to Instagram captures KitKat outside Randa’s Market on 16th Street. | Source: Courtesy Mike Zeidan