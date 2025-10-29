Outgoers is a weekly column published in partnership with the event newsletter of the same name founded by Josh Constine. Outgoers texts readers a list of San Francisco events and activities worthy of their time. The Standard features those, plus a few extra, every week. Sign up for Outgoers by clicking this link (opens in new tab)(opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab)on your phone (a third-party service).
Trick-or-treating
Here are some of the best locations throughout the weekend, from condensed pop-ups to entire spooky neighborhoods.
‘Please Don’t Slow Me Down’ theater rave (opens in new tab)
This series offers a theater performance about ending up at a rave … followed by an actual rave with different DJs each night.
- Date and time
- Thursday, Oct. 30, to Saturday, Nov. 1, 7 p.m.
Sunset Halloween Bazaar (opens in new tab)
Sunset Mercantile takes over three blocks of Irving Street for a festival with live entertainment, local vendors, epic barbecue, and activities for the tots.
- Date and time
- Friday, Oct. 31, 5 to 10 p.m.
Nightmare on Front Street (opens in new tab)
The new Front Street outdoor drinking zone hosts a Halloween block party with open-air bars, costume contests, and DJ sets from Le Crew, David Carvalho, and Grammy nominee Clayton William.
- Date and time
- Friday, Oct. 31, 2 to 10 p.m.
‘Most Best’ Halloween (opens in new tab)
NPR station KALW brings together poetry, karaoke, DJs, and pizza for a closing reception for its skateboard deck art show.
- Date and time
- Friday, Oct. 31, 5 to 9 p.m.
Dance-O-Ween parade (opens in new tab)
Perhaps SF’s best public party, the Mission’s legendary roving Halloween dance parade returns with mobile DJs, bands performing on trailers, U-Hauls full of pizzas and beach balls, and thousands of revelers.
- Website
- RSVP (opens in new tab)
- Date and time
- Friday, Oct. 31, 7:30 to 11:45 p.m.
Bar Part Time Is Dead (opens in new tab)
For a more intimate Halloween party, hipster wine slinger Bar Part Time hosts DJ Jeremy Castillo on its packed dance floor in the Mission.
- Date and time
- Friday, Oct. 31, 9 p.m.
Halloween Masquerade (opens in new tab)
A glamorous costume ball inside the Clift Hotel’s art deco Redwood Room and Velvet Room, with top local DJs and masks required.
- Date and time
- Friday, Oct. 31, 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.
White Rabbit Grave Rave (opens in new tab)
The ’70s-themed Marina dance bar will pop off with DJs like Girl Dinner and Mackswell playing high-energy EDM and hip-hop remixes, for those who want to rage.
- Date and time
- Friday, Oct. 31, 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Ghost Palace party (opens in new tab)
The Palace of Fine Arts gets drenched in neon paint, art, and multiple stages with foam pits, art cars, and immersive rooms at this event from the notorious Electroluxx and Ghost Ship party crews.
- Date and time
- Friday, Oct. 31, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Utopia’s abandoned castle Halloween (opens in new tab)
The Utopia crew promises an abandoned castle in SF as the secret venue for this spooky 18-plus dance party.
- Date and time
- Friday, Oct. 31, 10 p.m. to late
J.Ehren fashion show party (opens in new tab)
This black-tie showcase at the Beacon Grand is hosted by reclaimed materials designer J. Ehren, with a runway show at 7 featuring clothing inspired by French romance.
- Website
- RSVP (opens in new tab)
- Date and time
- Saturday, Nov. 1, 5 to 9 p.m.
Día de los Muertos street fair (opens in new tab)
The Tenderloin cleans up for a family-friendly Día de los Muertos celebration, with bands, lucha libre matches, Aztec dancers, and community ofrendas along Golden Gate Avenue.
- Date and time
- Saturday, Nov. 1, 2 to 8 p.m.
Big Halloween (opens in new tab)
Gilded, art-filled new social club The Bank, underneath Amador, hosts a classy costume-optional bash to close out Halloween.
- Date and time
- Saturday, Nov. 1, 7 p.m. to 12 a.m.
Labyrinth secret dance party (opens in new tab)
An underground Halloween after-hours event from the Cave Rave crew, with techno, trap, and house DJs playing till the wee hours.
- Date and time
- Saturday, Nov. 1, 9 p.m.
Renegade Craft Fair (opens in new tab)
Shop more than 250 independent makers at Fort Mason, to get a jump on holiday gifts like handmade ceramics, jewelry, textiles, and prints, plus local foods.
- Date and time
- Saturday, Nov. 1, and Sunday, Nov. 2, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Día de los Muertos procession (opens in new tab)
The 44th annual procession starts at 22nd and Bryant at 7 p.m., with face-painted participants parading through the Mission before ending with performances at the gorgeous Festival of Altars ofrendas at Potrero Del Sol park.
- Date and time
- Sunday, Nov. 2, 6 to 9 p.m.