What’s worth checking out? We’ll help you choose.

By Josh Constine Published Oct. 29, 2025 • 5:02pm

Trick-or-treating

Here are some of the best locations throughout the weekend, from condensed pop-ups to entire spooky neighborhoods.

ADVERTISEMENT

Source: Gina Castro/The Standard

This series offers a theater performance about ending up at a rave … followed by an actual rave with different DJs each night.

Sunset Mercantile takes over three blocks of Irving Street for a festival with live entertainment, local vendors, epic barbecue, and activities for the tots.

The new Front Street outdoor drinking zone hosts a Halloween block party with open-air bars, costume contests, and DJ sets from Le Crew, David Carvalho, and Grammy nominee Clayton William.

Source: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/The Standard

NPR station KALW brings together poetry, karaoke, DJs, and pizza for a closing reception for its skateboard deck art show.

Perhaps SF’s best public party, the Mission’s legendary roving Halloween dance parade returns with mobile DJs, bands performing on trailers, U-Hauls full of pizzas and beach balls, and thousands of revelers.

For a more intimate Halloween party, hipster wine slinger Bar Part Time hosts DJ Jeremy Castillo on its packed dance floor in the Mission.

A glamorous costume ball inside the Clift Hotel’s art deco Redwood Room and Velvet Room, with top local DJs and masks required.

The ’70s-themed Marina dance bar will pop off with DJs like Girl Dinner and Mackswell playing high-energy EDM and hip-hop remixes, for those who want to rage.

The Palace of Fine Arts gets drenched in neon paint, art, and multiple stages with foam pits, art cars, and immersive rooms at this event from the notorious Electroluxx and Ghost Ship party crews.

The Utopia crew promises an abandoned castle in SF as the secret venue for this spooky 18-plus dance party.

This black-tie showcase at the Beacon Grand is hosted by reclaimed materials designer J. Ehren, with a runway show at 7 featuring clothing inspired by French romance.

The Tenderloin cleans up for a family-friendly Día de los Muertos celebration, with bands, lucha libre matches, Aztec dancers, and community ofrendas along Golden Gate Avenue.

Gilded, art-filled new social club The Bank, underneath Amador, hosts a classy costume-optional bash to close out Halloween.

An underground Halloween after-hours event from the Cave Rave crew, with techno, trap, and house DJs playing till the wee hours.

Shop more than 250 independent makers at Fort Mason, to get a jump on holiday gifts like handmade ceramics, jewelry, textiles, and prints, plus local foods.

Source: Renegade Craft

The 44th annual procession starts at 22nd and Bryant at 7 p.m., with face-painted participants parading through the Mission before ending with performances at the gorgeous Festival of Altars ofrendas at Potrero Del Sol park.