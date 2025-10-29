Skip to main content
17 spooky events in SF, from the best trick-or-treating spots to costume raves and parades

Find all the best neighborhoods for candy this year. | Source: Garrett Leahy/The Standard
By Josh Constine

Outgoers is a weekly column published in partnership with the event newsletter of the same name founded by Josh Constine.

Trick-or-treating

Here are some of the best locations throughout the weekend, from condensed pop-ups to entire spooky neighborhoods.

Source: Gina Castro/The Standard
Ferry Building: Thursday, Oct. 30, 4 to 6 p.m. (opens in new tab)
Chinatown Visitor Information Center: Friday, Oct. 31, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (opens in new tab)
Cortland Avenue: Friday, Oct. 31, 4:45 to 8 p.m. (opens in new tab)
Avila Street: Friday, Oct. 31, 5 p.m. (opens in new tab)
24th and Noe streets: Friday, Oct. 31, 5:30 to 8 p.m. (opens in new tab)
Belvedere Street: Friday, Oct. 31, 6 p.m. (opens in new tab)
Yerba Buena Gardens: Saturday, Nov. 1, 12 to 3 p.m. (opens in new tab)

‘Please Don’t Slow Me Down’ theater rave (opens in new tab)

This series offers a theater performance about ending up at a rave … followed by an actual rave with different DJs each night.

Tickets (opens in new tab)
Thursday, Oct. 30, to Saturday, Nov. 1, 7 p.m.
Little Boxes Theater, 1661 Tennessee St. (opens in new tab)

Sunset Halloween Bazaar (opens in new tab)

Sunset Mercantile takes over three blocks of Irving Street for a festival with live entertainment, local vendors, epic barbecue, and activities for the tots.

Sunset Mercantile (opens in new tab)
Friday, Oct. 31, 5 to 10 p.m.
Irving between 22nd and 25th avenues (opens in new tab)

Nightmare on Front Street (opens in new tab)

The new Front Street outdoor drinking zone hosts a Halloween block party with open-air bars, costume contests, and DJ sets from Le Crew, David Carvalho, and Grammy nominee Clayton William.

A person in a Scooby-Doo costume sings into a microphone, surrounded by people in colorful costumes on a busy city street with tall buildings.
Source: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/The Standard
Tickets (opens in new tab)
Friday, Oct. 31, 2 to 10 p.m.
254 Front St. (opens in new tab)

‘Most Best’ Halloween (opens in new tab)

NPR station KALW brings together poetry, karaoke, DJs, and pizza for a closing reception for its skateboard deck art show.

Tickets (opens in new tab)
Friday, Oct. 31, 5 to 9 p.m.
KALW, 220 Montgomery St. (opens in new tab)

Dance-O-Ween parade (opens in new tab)

Perhaps SF’s best public party, the Mission’s legendary roving Halloween dance parade returns with mobile DJs, bands performing on trailers, U-Hauls full of pizzas and beach balls, and thousands of revelers.

RSVP (opens in new tab)
Friday, Oct. 31, 7:30 to 11:45 p.m.
Meet at 16th Street BART (opens in new tab)

Bar Part Time Is Dead (opens in new tab)

For a more intimate Halloween party, hipster wine slinger Bar Part Time hosts DJ Jeremy Castillo on its packed dance floor in the Mission.

Info (opens in new tab)
Friday, Oct. 31, 9 p.m.
Bar Part Time, 496 14th St. (opens in new tab)

Halloween Masquerade (opens in new tab)

A glamorous costume ball inside the Clift Hotel’s art deco Redwood Room and Velvet Room, with top local DJs and masks required.

Tickets (opens in new tab)
Friday, Oct. 31, 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Clift Hotel, 495 Geary St. (opens in new tab)

White Rabbit Grave Rave (opens in new tab)

The ’70s-themed Marina dance bar will pop off with DJs like Girl Dinner and Mackswell playing high-energy EDM and hip-hop remixes, for those who want to rage.

Tickets (opens in new tab)
Friday, Oct. 31, 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.
White Rabbit, 3138 Fillmore St. (opens in new tab)

Ghost Palace party (opens in new tab)

The Palace of Fine Arts gets drenched in neon paint, art, and multiple stages with foam pits, art cars, and immersive rooms at this event from the notorious Electroluxx and Ghost Ship party crews.

Tickets (opens in new tab)
Friday, Oct. 31, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Palace of Fine Arts, 3601 Lyon St. (opens in new tab)

Utopia’s abandoned castle Halloween (opens in new tab)

The Utopia crew promises an abandoned castle in SF as the secret venue for this spooky 18-plus dance party.

Tickets (opens in new tab)
Friday, Oct. 31, 10 p.m. to late
Secret location (opens in new tab)

J.Ehren fashion show party (opens in new tab)

This black-tie showcase at the Beacon Grand is hosted by reclaimed materials designer J. Ehren, with a runway show at 7 featuring clothing inspired by French romance.

RSVP (opens in new tab)
Saturday, Nov. 1, 5 to 9 p.m.
Beacon Grand, 450 Powell St. (opens in new tab)

Día de los Muertos street fair (opens in new tab)

The Tenderloin cleans up for a family-friendly Día de los Muertos celebration, with bands, lucha libre matches, Aztec dancers, and community ofrendas along Golden Gate Avenue.

Tickets (opens in new tab)
Saturday, Nov. 1, 2 to 8 p.m.
150 Golden Gate Ave. (opens in new tab)

Big Halloween (opens in new tab)

Gilded, art-filled new social club The Bank, underneath Amador, hosts a classy costume-optional bash to close out Halloween.

Tickets (opens in new tab)
Saturday, Nov. 1, 7 p.m. to 12 a.m.
550 Montgomery St. (opens in new tab)

Labyrinth secret dance party (opens in new tab)

An underground Halloween after-hours event from the Cave Rave crew, with techno, trap, and house DJs playing till the wee hours.

Tickets (opens in new tab)
Saturday, Nov. 1, 9 p.m.
Secret location (opens in new tab)

Renegade Craft Fair (opens in new tab)

Shop more than 250 independent makers at Fort Mason, to get a jump on holiday gifts like handmade ceramics, jewelry, textiles, and prints, plus local foods.

The image shows a crowded indoor market with people browsing colorful booths under a high, industrial-style ceiling, creating a lively and bustling atmosphere.
Source: Renegade Craft
Info (opens in new tab)
Saturday, Nov. 1, and Sunday, Nov. 2, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Fort Mason (opens in new tab)

Día de los Muertos procession (opens in new tab)

The 44th annual procession starts at 22nd and Bryant at 7 p.m., with face-painted participants parading through the Mission before ending with performances at the gorgeous Festival of Altars ofrendas at Potrero Del Sol park.

Source: Michaela Vatcheva for The Standard
Info (opens in new tab)
Sunday, Nov. 2, 6 to 9 p.m.
Begins at Bryant and 22nd streets (opens in new tab)

Josh Constine can be reached at [email protected]

