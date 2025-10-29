The woman who ate Chinatown

By Sara Deseran Published Oct. 29, 2025 • 6:20am

This column is just a part of the Off Menu newsletter, where, every Wednesday, you’ll get restaurant news, gossip, tips, and hot takes. To sign up, visit The Standard’s newsletter page and select Off Menu. It’s free to subscribe! While taking a video of the classic egg foo young at the 105-year-old Far East Cafe, Janet Chan is insistent: “Please don’t call me an influencer,” she begs. “All those guys sound annoyingly the same. I trust people who know food, not just looking to get likes. Plus, I’m a nobody.” For a nobody, Chan has quietly become a somebody. Since 2020, the former insurance broker, mother of two grown kids, and wife of an SF native has made it her mission to eat at every one of the 150-something restaurants in Chinatown. She doesn’t get paid to do it; she just wants to support the businesses. “I used to just have my favorite six spots,” she says, “but there are so many hidden gems.”

Chan chronicles her visits on Instagram at @sfchinatown.today (opens in new tab) — not to be confused with her smaller account @chinatown_sanfrancisco (opens in new tab) , where she delves into the neighborhood’s history. I’m just one of her ardent 22,200 followers.

Janet Chan snaps a photo of egg foo young at Far East Cafe. | Source: The Standard

Chan’s reputation as a Chinatown booster extends far beyond San Francisco. My friend Grace Young — a San Francisco cookbook author who was named Humanitarian of the Year (opens in new tab) in 2022 by the James Beard Foundation for her work in support of New York’s Chinatown — has gotten to know Chan because of their shared mission. “Janet is great,” she texted me. “She’s played a critical role in helping the community survive.”