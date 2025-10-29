The FBI’s Art Crime Unit has yet to identify a suspect in one of the largest art heists to ever hit a California museum.

By Sam Mondros Published Oct. 29, 2025 • 8:08pm

On the morning of Oct. 16, Lori Fogarty had just arrived at her desk at the Oakland Museum of California when staff notified her of a break-in at the museum’s storage depot. The 100,000-square-foot warehouse which holds more than two million historical artifacts had been hit overnight by a heist. “I didn’t know, at that point, the severity of it,” Fogarty, the museum’s director, said.

Laptops and cameras were taken. Cabinets had been rifled through and looted of precious metals and pearls. Storage bays that secure priceless Native artifacts had their doors wrenched open and their contents emptied.

Rutilated Quartz Dome Neckpiece, Florence Resnikoff | Source: Courtesy Oakland Museum of California

Pair of Scrimshaw Tusks, Unidentified artist | Source: Courtesy Oakland Museum California

Just before 3:30 a.m., the thief, or thieves— it’s unclear how many people were involved — entered into the massive facility in the pre-dawn darkness and made off with more than 1,000 items from the museum’s collection, including jewelry, Native American baskets and tools, antique daguerreotypes, and a seemingly random collection of ephemera such as political pins. “This is our shared cultural legacy,” Fogarty told The Standard. “In almost every case, the vast majority of our collection comes to us by gift, and we take it on as our responsibility to preserve it in the interest of the public and in the interest of the community. That’s why we want to put the word out to the community that this has happened and we’re hoping for help.”

The museum has linked with the Oakland Police Department and the FBI’s Art Crime Team — a specialized unit that will lead the investigation and alert local auction houses, pawn shops, and antique dealers to help prevent the stolen artifacts from being unknowingly fenced.

Scrimshaw Tooth, Unknown artist | Source: Courtesy Oakland Museum of California

OPD and the FBI did not respond to requests for comment. Details of the museum’s storage facility are kept private, and only a select number of staff, including security guards, are authorized to work at the site. Security staff were off duty at the time of the heist, according to Fogarty. The museum declined to explain why no guards were on duty that night or whether guards typically work overnight, but said employees are not currently being investigated as suspects. The thieves did not enter through a door, according to Fogarty, who declined to provide additional details, citing the ongoing investigation. Fogarty said the OPD waited 14 days before announcing the burglary to avoid jeopardizing the investigation. When asked if detectives had hit a dead end, Fogarty demurred, saying the information was released to alert the public if artifacts end up in antique stores, pawn shops, swap meets, or flea markets. The hope is that shop owners or citizens will notify authorities.

A titanium necklace by Florence Resnikoff | Source: Courtesy Oakland Museum of California

“These thieves may not even really understand what they have and may be trying to dispense with them quickly and in various places,” said Fogary. “They’re canvassing those types of locations, but they were really thinking that people would help be additional eyes and ears on the distribution of some of this material.” The museum said it is in contact with the Northern California tribe affected by the theft but declined to name it at the tribe’s request. This is the third time in 15 years that OMCA has been targeted by thieves. In 2012 and 2013, the museum suffered two high-profile burglaries inside its Gallery of California History. In the first instance, display cases were smashed and an antique six-barrelled pistol and gold nuggets were stolen. Two months later, the thief returned, using an axe to break into the museum and shatter two glass display cases. The second time, they made off with items from the California Gold Rush exhibit, including an $805,000 1870s-era gold jewelry box and a gold-mining scale.

Basket, Unidentified artist | Source: Courtesy Oakland Museum of California