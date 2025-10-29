Six neighborhoods converge on Market Street not far from City Hall. But what is this area, really?

By Astrid Kane Published Oct. 29, 2025 • 6:26am

Last Wednesday, I found a wallet on the northwest corner of Market Street and Van Ness Avenue that belonged to a guy in his 20s. He lived a few blocks away, in a part of town that, despite being only blocks from City Hall and running along one of San Francisco’s major thoroughfares, somehow doesn’t belong to any neighborhood at all. As I set about returning the wallet to its owner, I realized that I finally had the chance to investigate a question I’ve been obsessed with since I moved to San Francisco — and which has recently fueled a spicy neighborhood debate . What the hell do we call this area? A vaguely cleaver-shaped hood, running along Market from about Octavia Boulevard to Van Ness, the area in question is really a nexus of six neighborhoods, patching together bits of Hayes Valley, the Lower Haight, the Mission, Civic Center, Mid-Market, and SoMa. It’s best known as the home of Zuni Cafe and Martuni’s, but it mostly feels like negative space, a jumble of diagonal-running alleys south to the Central Freeway and 13th Street.

In the 20th century, when it was an industrial precinct crisscrossed by streetcar lines, the neighborhood was known as “ The Hub (opens in new tab) .” In the 2010s, to accompany a wave of new high-rise residential development, there was a short-lived push to rebrand it “ The Quad (opens in new tab) .” More recently, office brokers have included it (or some of it, anyway) in the attempted rebranding of the wider Mid-Market neighborhood as “ Lower Hayes .” When I handed the wallet over to the security guard at the guy’s building, I asked what neighborhood she considered it to be. “Lower Haight?” she offered. When the wallet’s owner messaged to thank me, I asked him the same question. “I used to say Mint Hill, but nobody knew where that was,” he texted, referring to the nearby looming federal edifice (and karaoke bar of the same name (opens in new tab) ). “Now I say ‘around Duboce’ to people in SF and ‘between Mission and Hayes’ to people not familiar with SF.” Official maps are of little use. Neither the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency nor the Planning Department (opens in new tab) gets granular in delineating neighborhood boundaries; in fact, they don’t acknowledge the existence of Lower Haight, Mid-Market, or Civic Center at all. Rather than stand at the intersection of Franklin and Market screaming, “Where the hell am I?” into the void, I kept asking locals.