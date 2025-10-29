City and nonprofit leaders have ensured that households that rely on CalFresh will receive support in November. In other Bay Area cities, a fiscal cliff looms.

With CalFresh benefits set to expire Nov. 1, San Francisco leaders are stepping in to ensure that recipients across the city retain access to food, even as other parts of the Bay Area face growing uncertainty. Mayor Daniel Lurie, the San Francisco Board of Supervisors, and the Crankstart Foundation on Wednesday announced the launch of an $18 million emergency program to support nearly 112,000 San Franciscans who would otherwise lose their federally funded benefits by the end of the week. The initiative combines $9.1 million from the city’s budget reserves with a $9 million match from Crankstart, the family foundation of The Standard’s chairman, Michael Moritz. Every San Francisco household enrolled in CalFresh will receive a virtual gift card to use to pay for food, Susie Smith, a deputy director in the San Francisco Human Services Agency, said Wednesday during a special meeting on food security hosted by the Board of Supervisors. “I don’t know another county or state that’s activating in this way,” Smith said. “It’s a pretty unusual effort.” The San Francisco-Marin Food Bank and GiveCard are partners on the emergency program, she added.

The program will not be a dollar-to-dollar replacement for CalFresh but will offer varying levels of support. One- to two-person households will receive $200, those with three or four people will receive $350, and those with five or more will get $500. Physical cards will be available upon request, with support provided to those activating virtual cards. Cards will be available for pickup at the 1235 Mission Service Center for those using a general delivery box. Jesus Go, a 78-year-old San Francisco resident, expressed relief after learning of the city’s emergency assistance during the federal benefits lapse.

Go, who has relied on CalFresh benefits for about five years, said he was worried when the federal government shutdown began four weeks ago, threatening to disrupt a lifeline for many low-income San Franciscans. He was relieved to learn that, for November at least, there will be support. “Yeah, yeah, it’s gonna be useful,” he said. “Almost everything is running smooth, you know.” Lisa Gulezian, communications manager for the San Francisco-Marin Food Bank, said the staff are deeply disappointed that Congress did not take the necessary steps to ensure that Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program payments continue despite the shutdown. According to a statement (opens in new tab) from Oct. 24, the food bank plans to mobilize a temporary emergency Shutdown Community Response plan, though no additional details were provided.

Bay Area food banks prepare to meet demand