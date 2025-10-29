There are a few adjectives that come to mind when describing San Francisco’s office market. “ Beleaguered” is a favorite of journalists. “ Empty ” resonates with small business owners. But “red-hot” might be the most accurate descriptor, according to a new report. Real estate software company VTS released data Wednesday (opens in new tab) that shows “astounding” growth in demand for San Francisco office space in the past year. VTS determines demand by looking at the total square footage (opens in new tab) that tenants are searching for in a given month. Demand in the city rose 112% from the third quarter of 2024 to Q3 2025 and 60% from Q2 to Q3 of this year, according to VTS, outpacing the pre-pandemic average. The numbers get more dramatic within the tech sector: Office demand from technology companies increased 378% year-over-year and 170% within the last quarter, according to VTS research executive Max Saia.

ADVERTISEMENT

Still, SF is far and away the most in-demand office market in the country right now, at least according to VTS. New York has the second-highest level of demand, though its rate fell quarter-over-quarter (although that’s in part because that market fell less dramatically during Covid and recovered faster). Other firms are tracking similar increases in demand for office square footage. “We’re well above our historic average,” said JLL’s Alexander Quinn (opens in new tab) . He said approximately 8.5 million square feet of office space is in demand now, versus 6.7 million square feet in July 2018. “What’s compelling to me is that this is even after we’ve had a pretty robust 12-month rolling average of leasing activity.” The spoils of the increased demand won’t be evenly distributed across buildings or neighborhoods. The hottest commodities are newer buildings in desirable locations that are move-in ready, according to CBRE’s tech insights director, Colin Yasukochi. Great views, too, are in high demand, whether of the Ferry Building, the bay, or the Golden Gate Bridge . It’s still a tenants’ market for buildings that aren’t considered trophy or Class A, Yasukochi added. “Typically, the landlord’s still going to offer a good amount of free rent upfront and give them some money to customize the space,” he said. “Yes, there’s competition, but deals are still going to be pretty generous by historical standards.”

Pedestrians meander downtown. | Camille Cohen/The Standard