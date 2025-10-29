The rideshare company is partnering with Nuro and Lucid Motors on an “Uber-exclusive” vehicle.

The robotaxi wars are heating up. Uber will introduce its self-driving vehicles in the Bay Area in late 2026, setting the stage for a driverless race against Waymo, Tesla, and Zoox. Uber announced Wednesday that it is partnering with luxury electric vehicle manufacturer Lucid Motors and Nuro, which develops the autonomous systems, for an “Uber-exclusive robotaxi.”

Uber said it is building Lucid Gravity SUVs powered by Nuro’s autonomous vehicle technology. The initial rollout will include more than 100 vehicles. Uber said on-road development is underway. The Gravity Plus is a modified version of Lucid’s new $80,000 electric SUV that’s optimized to be a robotaxi. The vehicle will have a larger battery with a range of 450 miles, meaning it can spend more time collecting fares and less time charging.

