Oct. 30, 2025

A five-piece salsa band plays songs of love. LED screens display the Spanish colonial skyline of Havana at sunset. Pastel-colored stools are clustered in quartets on the main floor and the mezzanine. One story below, the basement is covered in graffiti, meant to evoke the Cuban capital’s seamy underbelly. This is opening night at Long Weekend (opens in new tab) , the newest nightlife destination in ever-hipper North Beach. Constructed in 1923 to house the Italian American Bank, the building at 270 Columbus Ave. most recently played host to the Roman-style pizza-and-pasta joint È Tutto Qua, which shuttered in 2020. Now it’s North Beach’s newest cocktail bar, where guests sip complex, Cuban-themed drinks like the Malecón Tropical, a passion-fruit-forward spin on a boulevardier, or the obscure, rum-and-butterscotch canchánchara. The latter is a favorite of owner Brian Sheehy, CEO of prolific hospitality group Future Bars (opens in new tab) . “The only other time that I had it was in Havana,” says Sheehy, a Cuba-phile who visits the island regularly with the help of his Irish passport. “I’ve never seen it on a menu anywhere else.”

Source: Morgan Ellis/The Standard Source: Morgan Ellis/The Standard

Long Weekend, which opened Oct. 23, isn’t just Sheehy’s newest venture. It’s also a we’re-so-back declaration for Future Bars, a once-dominant nightlife player that hitched its wagon to downtown San Francisco’s star during the 2010s — only to get mired in the FiDi’s prolonged slump since the pandemic. Now, Sheehy is once again betting on happy-hour crowds and thirsty business travelers. But he admits this is a tough time for his industry. “It’s very challenging to think about opening another bar, another bar, another bar,” Sheehy says. Amid rising costs and changing drinking habits, his formula for success is no longer a lock. So instead, Future Bars is trying something different. Long Weekend is a long-term project, but everything Cuban-related in it — graffiti, pastels, torched cinnamon sticks — will be gone in nine months.

A crumbling nightlife empire

Long Weekend isn’t Future Bars’ first foray into North Beach; the company also operates The Devil’s Acre (opens in new tab) , an ode to the Barbary Coast era. In total, the group operates 13 bars, plus two locations of the artisanal liquor store Cask (opens in new tab) . Themed or not, they share a similar atmosphere, geared toward knowledgeable, sophisticated, “adult” drinkers.

A new playbook for testing concepts

Source: Morgan Ellis/The Standard