Ginger’s, downtown’s only LGBTQ+ space, goes on ‘indefinite hiatus’

The bar had been losing money, and the loss of a critical employee was its death knell.

By Astrid Kane Published Oct. 31, 2025 • 3:40pm

It’s Halloween, which means thousands of partiers, both gay and straight, will descend on the city’s LGBTQ+ venues for a night of costumed revelry. Where they won’t be going is Ginger’s (opens in new tab) , a downtown basement venue known for its craft cocktails and drag performances. As of Friday, the bar is closed — or, to be more specific, on “indefinite hiatus,” according to owner Brian Sheehy. The spiritual successor to a 1970s-era bar of the same name, Ginger’s opened in 2017, closed in 2020, and reopened in June 2024. Sheehy, CEO of nightlife hospitality group Future Bars, told (opens in new tab) SFGate that Ginger’s was losing money every month. However, a week ago he told The Standard that it was doing better than ever .

ADVERTISEMENT

All the news you can eat Get the Off Menu newsletter every Wednesday for the latest restaurant dish. Sign up now!

The closure comes a week after Future Bars opened Long Weekend, a three-story Cuban bar in North Beach that will change to a different concept in nine months. Sheehy was clear that no such pivot is in the works for Ginger’s, which will operate from now on essentially as a special-events venue, with several private parties booked through December. Throughout the 2010s and into the 2020s, San Francisco witnessed the closure of one LGBTQ+ space after another: Castro icon Harvey’s, Mission lesbian bar The Lexington Club, working-class Tenderloin dive The Gangway. This year has seen something of a reversal of fortune, with women’s sports bar Rikki’s in the Castro and “straight-friendly” queer bar Mary’s on Haight among the year’s notable openings.