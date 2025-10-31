Police said the 19-year-old suspect was captured in the East Bay a week after the attack.

A 19-year-old has been arrested and identified as the suspect who sexually assaulted a child in a Golden Gate Park restroom during soccer practice last week, authorities announced. The suspect Dominick Valle-Buitrago was taken into custody in Pleasant Hill on felony charges including alleged sexual battery and kidnapping, the San Francisco Police Department announced. “This case has been extremely troubling for the community,” said Interim Police Chief Paul Yep at a press conference Friday. “We will never tolerate violence in our city, especially sexual violence.”

The case’s quick resolution was aided by community vigilance and DNA evidence. A parent provided a valuable tip that helped investigators narrow their focus, according to authorities. The police crime lab expedited processing of DNA evidence, and officers conducted surveillance on the suspect as investigators gathered probable cause for the arrest. “The San Francisco Police Department poured resources into this case to get the suspect in custody and bring peace of mind to our youth, parents, and everyone else in San Francisco,” Yep said.

The attack happened October 23 in a restroom near the Polo Fields, which are often filled with youth athletic teams on weekday afternoons. The police spoke to the victim and witnesses that day, Yep said.

“The crime committed last week was extremely upsetting,” Mayor Daniel Lurie said to reporters. “The safety of our kids is non-negotiable. My heart goes out to the child and their family during this painful time.”