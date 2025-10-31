A 19-year-old has been arrested and identified as the suspect who sexually assaulted a child in a Golden Gate Park restroom during soccer practice last week, authorities announced.
The suspect Dominick Valle-Buitrago was taken into custody in Pleasant Hill on felony charges including alleged sexual battery and kidnapping, the San Francisco Police Department announced.
“This case has been extremely troubling for the community,” said Interim Police Chief Paul Yep at a press conference Friday. “We will never tolerate violence in our city, especially sexual violence.”
The case’s quick resolution was aided by community vigilance and DNA evidence. A parent provided a valuable tip that helped investigators narrow their focus, according to authorities. The police crime lab expedited processing of DNA evidence, and officers conducted surveillance on the suspect as investigators gathered probable cause for the arrest.
“The San Francisco Police Department poured resources into this case to get the suspect in custody and bring peace of mind to our youth, parents, and everyone else in San Francisco,” Yep said.
Subscribe to The Daily
Because “I saw a TikTok” doesn’t always cut it. Dozens of stories, daily.
The attack happened October 23 in a restroom near the Polo Fields, which are often filled with youth athletic teams on weekday afternoons. The police spoke to the victim and witnesses that day, Yep said.
“The crime committed last week was extremely upsetting,” Mayor Daniel Lurie said to reporters. “The safety of our kids is non-negotiable. My heart goes out to the child and their family during this painful time.”
More rangers were deployed to monitor the areas around park restrooms and a surveillance camera was installed, the Recreation and Parks Department previously said. They had also told soccer league officials to encourage players to use bathrooms in groups.
District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said her office will review evidence in the case with a charging decision due Monday and arraignment expected Tuesday. She noted that DNA evidence, while not always necessary, provides important corroborating evidence in cases involving minors.
Supervisor Connie Chan, who represents the Richmond District where the park is located, said families in the area can now “breathe a sigh of relief.”
“We are committed to support the victim and their family and all the families impacted during this time of healing,” Chan said.