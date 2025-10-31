We asked what to call this SF neighborhood. You gave us some clever responses

We asked what the neighborhood should be called, and more than 400 readers answered. Spoiler alert: There was no clear winner. Of the options given, 21% of respondents said they call this cleaver-shaped section of town Mid-Market , while 18% went with Lower Hayes . With just under 3% each, the Mission and the Lower Haight were the least popular choices.

This week, The Standard polled readers about a mystery neighborhood at the center of San Francisco. Situated on Market Street between Octavia Boulevard and Van Ness Avenue, this no-man’s-land is where Hayes Valley, Civic Center, Mid-Market, SoMa, the Mission, and the Lower Haight converge. Some people call it the Hub or, following a recent push from real estate reps, Lower Hayes .

The most popular option was “something else,” which netted almost 100 responses — some of them quite clever. Many referenced the neighborhood’s roughly triangular shape, like Otis Triangle, the Slice, the Tangle in the Angle, and TriBeMa, short for “Triangle Below Market.”

Acknowledging that parts of this neighborhood are replete with commercial vacancies, a few people suggested less-adoring monikers, like the Armpit, the Bermuda Triangle, or the Vortex. Deco Ghetto referenced the early 20th century building stock and historic art stores, while MarVan Junction plays on the intersection of Market and Van Ness.

The comments to a companion Instagram post (opens in new tab) yielded even wittier answers, ranging from Upper Safeway to the Tendermish to Missed the Freeway On-ramp Purgatory. Citing the neighborhood’s proximity to the Mission, Castro, and Lower Haight, one cheeky monkey offered Mastrobaight.

Of course, it’s an ill-defined area, so there was some geographical confusion. Several respondents called it Duboce Triangle, which is a distinct neighborhood north of Market Street and several blocks to the west. As a potential compromise, though, someone suggested combining them into Duboce Hourglass. Which, to be honest, we don’t hate.