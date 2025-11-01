Smart toys that function like chatbots are being marketed to parents as an alternative to screen time. Experts are raising red flags.

In a bright, freshly leased office in SoMa, an AI startup called Bondu is building a plush dinosaur that it’s billing as the “future of play.” The toy, (opens in new tab) which the company plans to ship in time for Christmas, is equipped with chatbot-like functionality, offering “a companion for every stage of childhood.” It tells jokes and stories, offers up trivia, and can talk kids through stressful situations, all while promising to cut down on what has become many parents’ frenemy: screen time. One of Bondu’s promotional videos features an 8-year-old beta-tester named Sylvi (opens in new tab) telling viewers that before receiving the toy, she was “very lonely.” “I was asking, ‘Playdate, playdate, playdate! Play with me, play with me!’” she says. She received the toy as a birthday present, and it “literally, literally” changed her life.

‘Kids fall in love with the toy in an hour. They become best friends in an hour.’ Bondu CEO Fateen Anam Rafid

Robert Weissman, president of the consumer advocacy group Public Citizen (opens in new tab) , believes that AI toys’ potential for “emotional entanglement” and inappropriate responses far outweigh any benefits. Plus, he positions the idea that the toys are an alternative to screen time as a “false choice.” “It’s not going to be a disaster for every child in every circumstance,” he said. “But as a broad social experiment, it is completely reckless. We have way more evidence than we need right now to recognize this is a really bad idea, and the upsides are almost nonexistent.”

Atoning for screen dependency

Reading through transcripts may give parents a view into thoughts or feelings their kid isn’t talking about with them, the company claims. “Children don’t share everything with their parents — they don’t necessarily feel comfortable, or they’ve just got other things going on,” Judkins said, “but when they’ve got this peer that they’re talking to all the time… it’s a toy or an imaginary friend, to some degree, but it’s also something that they feel safe about opening up with, so parents then do get that visibility.”

Loneliness filler or human replacement

Rafid sees the speed with which children get attached to Bondu as one of its main strengths. “Kids fall in love with the toy in an hour,” he said. “They become best friends in an hour.” But that quick emotional attachment is a red flag to childhood development experts. One potential harm, they say, is that children won’t understand that AI-powered toys are machines that don’t actually know, see, or care about them. This is hard enough to grasp for adults, who increasingly report falling in love with chatbots (opens in new tab) or coming to depend on them for emotional intimacy.

