One dead, another injured in Cow Hollow apartment fire

A fire at a hoarder’s apartment in Cow Hollow left one person dead and another injured on Halloween night, officials said.
The two-alarm blaze on the 1500 block of Filbert Street broke out on the third floor of the four-story apartment just before 9:30 p.m. Friday, according to the San Francisco Fire Department. Crews managed to get it under control in less than an hour.
Two dogs and two cats were rescued from the 12-unit building. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
“The fire was spreading to other apartments,”SFFD Chief Dean Crispen said in an interview from the scene posted on X. “But through the quick work of our members we were able to stop it from spreading to other apartments.”