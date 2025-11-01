One dead, another injured in Cow Hollow apartment fire

A fire at a hoarder’s apartment in Cow Hollow left one person dead and another injured on Halloween night, officials said.

The two-alarm blaze on the 1500 block of Filbert Street broke out on the third floor of the four-story apartment just before 9:30 p.m. Friday, according to the San Francisco Fire Department. Crews managed to get it under control in less than an hour.

Two dogs and two cats were rescued from the 12-unit building. The cause of the fire is under investigation.