Giants chairman Greg Johnson details the team’s financial outlook for 2026 and beyond

Johnson expressed confidence in Buster Posey’s hiring of Tony Vitello: “We feel like we could be an improved organization with this kind of leader.”

By John Shea Published Nov. 01, 2025 • 6:00am

Buster Posey and the rest of the Giants' brain trust are banking on Tony Vitello bringing that "it" factor to the dugout and clubhouse, an energetic and charismatic brand of leadership that will inspire players and lead them to new heights on the field. The task is to significantly elevate the play that led to four straight seasons of non-winning records, and the front office and ownership believe Vitello gives them a head start.

“I’m not in any way saying anything negative about Bob Melvin, who I think is a tremendous manager,” Giants chairman Greg Johnson told The Standard, “but I think what we haven’t really seen is the player development progression. If I look at the last couple of years, I’d say there’s too much talent that wasn’t performing up to its level. So we need to do something different, whether that’s the clubhouse leadership, the accountability, the player development, just a different approach. “At the end of the day, numbers don’t lie, but I just think we haven’t seen the emergence and progression, especially last year, that the team we had on the field should have, and I think Tony has been proven to do that.”

Vitello was a winner at the University of Tennessee, but he’ll need to adjust to the big-league lifestyle and mindset and make believers of a team that finished 81-81 last season, costing Melvin his job. In separate interviews with The Standard, including with columnist Tim Kawakami, Johnson shared his vision of Vitello, the 2026 season, and the payroll going forward. He seems confident Vitello can prevail in this new environment, calling him a “rockstar leader.”

Tony Vitello sat between Buster Posey and Zack Minasian at his introductory press conference on Thursday. | Source: Amber Pietz/The Standard

“The whole debate on ‘you haven’t been at the major-league level, you haven’t played,’ I would say I looked at the person first. leadership skills, what they’ve done, what they’ve accomplished,” said Johnson, adding he expects Vitello will benefit from his “EQ and leadership and accountability and surrounding himself with strong people.” Vitello is working on building a coaching staff in collaboration with the front office, which already is examining the available pool of players in free agency and trades. The payroll for now, according to Spotrac, is $141 million. It’s $164 million for the purposes of the luxury tax threshold, and the Opening Day estimate is $186 million. It must be noted the Giants still owe $17 million to Blake Snell, due Jan. 15, and another $1.9 million to Jorge Soler. The Giants would be subject to a competitive balance tax if they exceed the 2026 tax threshold of $244 million. They’re currently 10th on the MLB payroll chart, far below the No. 1 Dodgers, as is pretty much any other team. Exceeding $200 million in payroll depends on whether the Giants can land more elite players. Last winter, they signed Willy Adames for $182 million, and in June, they added Rafael Devers with more than $250 million left on his contract. “It just depends on what’s out there,” Johnson said. “We may be over. We may be under. We’re going to look at each situation and make the decision and see how it fits into not only next year, but the longer-term plans. Obviously, we could use some starting pitching help. That’s probably No. 1 on the list, probably some relief help. Losing (Randy) Rodríguez was a real blow. But outside of that, it’s pretty set on most of the position players.” The Giants would prefer long-term payroll flexibility and adding players to shorter-term contracts – they brought in Justin Verlander last winter on a one-year deal – which isn’t always possible with premium free agents. It’s why the trade market would seem advantageous. They currently have five players signed long term: Logan Webb through 2028, Jung Hoo Lee 2029 (with an opt-out after 2027), Matt Chapman 2030, Adames 2031, and Devers 2033.

“We can go up, but I think the risk is having too many people on similar six-year-type deals that create less flexibility to the payroll,” Johnson said. “I think you can always do things on a shorter basis, but you’ve got to be careful about having too many of your players being late 30s at a high-payroll level. I think you have to balance that.” The top free-agent starting pitchers are Dylan Cease, Zac Gallen, Framber Valdez, Ranger Suárez, Shane Bieber, and Japanese right-hander Tatsuya Imai, all of whom will receive hefty contracts. The Giants have signed just three pitchers to deals topping $100 million, none since Johnny Cueto in 2015. The others went to Matt Cain and Barry Zito. In recent years, the Giants took a pass on re-signing Kevin Gausman and Carlos Rodón, who landed with the Blue Jays and Yankees, respectively. Asked if the Giants could sign a pitcher for $100 million or more this offseason, Johnson said, “I’d say we’re going to be very cautious about those kinds of signings.”

Buster Posey signed Willy Adames to the biggest contract in franchise history and then traded for Rafael Devers. | Source: Amber Pietz/The Standard