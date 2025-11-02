49ers beat the Giants, make a statement ahead of NFL trade deadline

The 49ers improved to 6-3 and quarterback Mac Jones won for the fifth time this season.

By David Lombardi Published Nov. 02, 2025 • 12:56pm

With the NFL trade deadline looming, 49ers players entered Sunday's game at MetLife Stadium with one final opportunity to prove they deserve more help. After dominating a weaker opponent for the final three quarters and beating the Giants 34-24, the 49ers made a strong case for the front office to consider at least one more meaningful reinforcement.

Brock Purdy (toe) was inactive for the seventh time in nine games, but Mac Jones threw for 235 yards and two touchdowns to win for the fifth time and help the 49ers improve to 6-3. A 49ers defense that failed to generate pressure in a loss to the Texans last week looked much improved, thanks in large part to the additions of Keion White and Clelin Ferrell. General manager John Lynch added White in a trade with the Patriots in the middle of the week and then signed Ferrell to the practice squad before elevating him to the active roster for Sunday’s game.

With Nick Bosa out for the season, the 49ers were hoping Yetur Gross-Matos would return to the field against the Giants after missing a month with a hamstring injury. Instead, the veteran defensive end had a setback during practice and was placed on injured reserve. The unit took another hit late in the fourth quarter when Mykel Williams walked off the field after appearing to injure his leg. It’s unclear if the first-round draft pick will have to miss time, but his teammates were shaken up at the sight of his injury. The 49ers expect Bryce Huff to return following a two-week absence next Sunday against the Rams, but coordinator Robert Saleh’s defense would clearly benefit from adding another established veteran to the front seven.

After New York drove down the field with ease and took a 7-0 first-quarter lead, the 49ers’ offense, defense, and special teams all responded. Jones led the 49ers’ offense to touchdowns on their first two drives, capping off a 12-play, 68-yard possession with a five-yard pass to Christian McCaffrey on the first series before finding Jauan Jennings for an 11-yard score on an eight-play, 80-yard drive. 49ers kicker Eddy Piñeiro added a pair of field goals – including a 54-yard attempt that barely cleared the crossbar – before Brian Robinson punched in an 18-yard touchdown run to put San Francisco ahead by three scores in the fourth quarter. Giants rookie Jaxson Dart answered with a six-yard touchdown run, but Jones and McCaffrey put the game on ice when McCaffrey caught a pass in the flat and scampered for 39 yards before running the ball in from three yards out with under five minutes left in the game.

A critical early decision sparked the offense

Kyle Shanahan played with some fire on the 49ers’ first drive, when he sent the punt unit out on fourth-and-short. San Francisco’s defense had just gotten walked down the field by the Giants’ offense and giving the ball back to New York would expose the struggling unit again and risk a 14-0 deficit. Fortunately for the 49ers, Shanahan called out a timeout and reconsidered. Jones’ QB sneak moved the chains and the 49ers mowed down the field against the Giants’ very poor defense. McCaffrey’s third-down touchdown catch tied the game and the 49ers controlled the game from that point on. The juncture was critical because it represented a chance for the 49ers to seize the obvious advantage they had on paper in this game. The Giants have a terrible defense, so the best path to victory for Shanahan went through hogging the ball with his offense. That gave the 49ers defense, which remains beleaguered, a chance to play this game downhill. Against the Houston Texans’ No. 1 defense the week prior, the 49ers did not have that luxury. A trio of three-and-outs to begin the game ensured that their defense would fail. Sunday’s early fourth-down conversion ensured that history wouldn’t repeat itself.

The 49ers defense still isn’t good, but…