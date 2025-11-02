Dilbert Creator asks Trump to do what Kaiser can’t

By Ezra Wallach Published Nov. 02, 2025 • 3:30pm

In case you haven’t heard, the creator of Dilbert has metastasized prostate cancer. Like millions of Americans, Scott Adams has also been having some issues with his insurance provider. Unlike most of his fellow citizens, though, Adams has been able to solicit the help of a cast of political Avengers. After Adams, who lives in the East Bay, said in an X post Sunday that he has had difficulties getting a crucial drug, Pluvicto, administered by his health provider Kaiser Permanente, public and influential figures from Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac Chairman Bill Pulte, to Los Angeles Times CEO Pat Soon-Shiong, to angel investor Naval Ravikant, offered up prayers.

"I am declining fast," Adams wrote. "I will ask President Trump if he can get Kaiser of Northern California to respond and schedule it for Monday. That will give me a fighting chance to stick around on this planet a little bit longer." The post apparently got the attention of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., White House Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino Jr., and Mehmet Oz, the former Administrator for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, who passed the message on to the commander-in-chief himself.

