Dilbert Creator asks Trump to do what Kaiser can’t

In case you haven’t heard, the creator of Dilbert has metastasized prostate cancer.
Like millions of Americans, Scott Adams has also been having some issues with his insurance provider. Unlike most of his fellow citizens, though, Adams has been able to solicit the help of a cast of political Avengers.
After Adams, who lives in the East Bay, said in an X post Sunday that he has had difficulties getting a crucial drug, Pluvicto, administered by his health provider Kaiser Permanente, public and influential figures from Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac Chairman Bill Pulte, to Los Angeles Times CEO Pat Soon-Shiong, to angel investor Naval Ravikant, offered up prayers.
“I am declining fast,” Adams wrote. “I will ask President Trump if he can get Kaiser of Northern California to respond and schedule it for Monday. That will give me a fighting chance to stick around on this planet a little bit longer.”
The post apparently got the attention of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., White House Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino Jr., and Mehmet Oz, the former Administrator for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, who passed the message on to the commander-in-chief himself.
Chamath Palihapitiya, the co-host of the All-In Podcast, also took the initiative to connect Kennedy Jr. and Adams via text. (opens in new tab)
“On it!” Trump declared on Truth Social.
For now, it’s unclear just what kind of deal Trump can broker with Kaiser in order to help Adams. Pluvicto, a targeted treatment for metastatic prostate cancer administered by infusion or IV, was approved by the Food and Drug Administration in March for earlier, pre-chemotherapy use in treatment (opens in new tab). It’s also unclear why, as Adams wrote on X, Kaiser “dropped the ball in scheduling the brief IV to administer it.”
In the meantime, the federal government is shut down over this very issue: America’s terminally terrible healthcare system. After Republicans refused to extend Affordable Care Act subsidies on healthcare premiums for low earners, which will rise exponentially at the start of 2026, Democrats refused to fund the government.
Now, it seems, health coverage has become a central emphasis of the Republican establishment — at least, that is, for its own team.
Adams has proclaimed himself “disgraced” and “cancelled” for supporting Trump and his highly provocative commentary on the world’s touchiest subjects, from Covid to the Holocaust.
Now he hopes his politics can save his life.