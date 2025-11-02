“He has that energy, kind of free-flowing love. So Mac fits in perfect with our locker room,” tight end George Kittle said.

By Tim Kawakami Published Nov. 02, 2025 • 4:01pm

At the end of his seventh and perhaps final start as a 49er, Mac Jones wasn't celebrating the imminent victory, he was waving and screaming like a madman to get somebody else in the game. That is not at all your usual Journeyman Quarterback behavior, but folks, one thing everybody around the 49ers has learned in the last few months is that even though this is his third NFL stop, Jones is not a Journeyman QB. He should and would be a starter in many other places that do not have Brock Purdy already in place. He's a leader.

And Jones is a perfect fit for the 49ers’ buoyant culture of football obsessives — in this moment he just wanted to get Adrian Martinez onto the field for his first NFL snap at the end of the 49ers’ 34-24 victory over the Giants at MetLife Stadium on Sunday. “Yeah, Kyle (Shanahan) already took his headset off and I’m like, ‘Go Adrian!’ So I just subbed myself out,” Jones recounted to reporters after the game.

Jones also allowed that the coaches probably would’ve sent Martinez in even if Jones wasn’t jumping up and down about it. But there were other QB elements in this, too — Purdy seems close to a return, which not only will knock Jones to QB2 but could mean that Sunday was the last time Martinez will be on the active roster. So Jones made sure this moment happened. And definitely looked like he was having fun doing it. Looked like he was a real 49er. A happy, thoughtful, and unselfconscious 49er. The best kind of 49er. “The guys just let me be myself, which is kind of different than what I’ve had in the past,” Jones said of his teammates. “I appreciate that. That takes, like I say, all 33 — all 11 on offense, defense, and special teams. …

“Definitely feel comfortable and I’m not going to lose confidence in myself.” Yes, seven starts can save a season, revive a career, keep the 49ers in the race with a 6-3 record after Sunday, and put smiles on the faces of every member of the franchise. Seven starts can feel like a journey and a resolution all together. Of course, it hasn’t been all perfect — just check on the Houston film from last weekend for clarification or his lost fumble at a key moment on Sunday. It hasn’t made anybody in the organization start thinking about keeping Purdy on the bench permanently — his mobility just by itself puts him a level up from even Jones’ best.

Jones walks off the field at MetLife Stadium on Sunday after earning his fifth victory as a 49ers starter. | Source: Kathryn Riley/Getty Images

But with Purdy battling this toe injury that he suffered in Week 1 and reaggravated three weeks later and with the 49ers needing more out of its offense after the season-ending losses of defensive tentpoles Nick Bosa and Fred Warner, it could’ve gone so much worse for the 49ers and Jones. And very importantly, Jones hasn’t ever acted like he was owed anything since arriving as a free agent — four years after Shanahan almost selected him with the third overall pick in the draft. And he’s never offered even a glancing indication that he intends to usurp Purdy. I’ve been around a lot of veteran backups. The ones who win games as a sub then don’t immediately start plotting to take over are the rarest. Jones probably is comfortable knowing that he likely will be a starting QB elsewhere next season (he’s signed with the 49ers for another season, but they could get something good for him in a trade next offseason). And he and the 49ers just want to make the most of this season right now. “I just know how much confidence guys have in Brock,” Shanahan said. “And when Brock goes down, when you lose your starting quarterback, it’s always tough on a team. But the way Mac’s stepped in there going back to New Orleans (in Week 2) and how he was that first game, to how he’s been in practice, how he was in the offseason, Mac’s been great.” Yes, it has gone quite well. On Sunday, Jones started off on fire, completing all 14 of his pass attempts in the first half with the usual Shanahan menu of quick-hitting short and middle-tier passes. Overall, Jones was 19-of-24 on the day for 235 yards and two touchdowns and no interceptions, though a ball that was ruled a lost fumble when Brian Burns hit his arm at the end of the first half easily could’ve been listed as an interception. But either way, it was just another extremely solid outing, this one with a passer rating of 135.2. “Mac is an honorary tight end; he just has that juice to him,” George Kittle said Sunday. “He has that energy, kind of free-flowing love. So Mac fits in perfect with our locker room. “I mean, what’s his record as a starter, 5-2? Yeah, pretty good. I just want Mac to keep being Mac and he’s helping our team out tremendously. If he feels he gets to be himself more with us, that makes me extremely happy.” Last season, the 49ers went 0-2 in the games Purdy missed (played by Brandon Allen and Josh Dobbs) and had zero chance without Purdy at his best. In Jones’ seven starts this season, the 49ers indeed have gone 5-2 — and he’s completed 65.9% of his passes for 228.1 yards per game, 8 TDs and 5 INTs. Overall. he has a 89.0 rating. On the downside, Jones has probably taken a few too many sacks — 14 total, including the rough one on Sunday — but also was limping around on a bad knee for most of this time.

Jones completed his first 14 pass attempts against the Giants on Sunday. | Source: Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

On the upside, Jones clearly is trusted enough by Shanahan to fire away; it seems pretty clear now that the early gameplan with Jones was to throw it 30 to 40 times a game when defenses presumed the 49ers would go into a shell without Purdy. Then with the passing game established and the defenses dropping back, Shanahan has returned to a heavy running attack with Christian McCaffrey and on Sunday Brian Robinson Jr. On the biggest upside, Jones’ wisecracking, funny-cocky, self-deprecating personality makes him seem like a 49er lifer, not just a famous guy who showed up recently. “It’s not a knock on anybody,” Jones said. “I feel like this is a great organization — it’s a lot of laid-back people and that’s more my personality and just lets me be me.”