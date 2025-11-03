The 49ers are in the playoff mix, and that’s no small feat

Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch have provided a foundation that helped offset some of the team’s injuries.

By Kerry Crowley Published Nov. 03, 2025

It's entirely possible that Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch will never win a Super Bowl with the 49ers. But if the 2025 season is any indication, their leadership, approach to roster-building, and overall philosophy have provided the 49ers with a foundation that should make the vast majority of NFL fan bases envious.

This year’s squad has been decimated by injuries and has lost a few winnable games, but ahead of Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline, the 49ers are 6-3 and very much in the mix for a playoff berth in a conference filled with quality teams. There’s no guarantee the 49ers will continue to overcome injuries to top talent that have forced a wave of inexperienced players and rookies into action, but the mere fact the available players have made a case to supplement the roster with outside reinforcements is a testament to the value of continuity. One reason the NFL is so compelling is its parity. A struggling team is one franchise-changing draft pick away from a return to relevance, and a contender is one brutal injury away from riding a wave of adversity. It’s why owners have such a quick hook for middling executives and coaches and why teams move off quarterbacks with tens of millions left on their contracts.

If the path to the top is easily accessible, owners often believe they’re just a coach or a quarterback away from cruising into the fast lane. The 49ers’ owner, Jed York, once subscribed to the groupthink that’s prevalent in NFL circles. He fired Jim Harbaugh and replaced him with Jim Tomsula, only to fire Tomsula and replace him with Chip Kelly. One year later, Kelly was out and Shanahan was installed as the franchise’s fourth head coach in four seasons. If he held any other role in the organization, York probably wouldn’t have kept his job, either.

“I own this football team. You can’t dismiss owners,” York reminded everyone after letting go Kelly and GM Trent Baalke. An era of extended instability gave way to the Shanahan-Lynch partnership, which has been fruitful. The 49ers have made four trips to the NFC Championship Game in eight seasons, plus two Super Bowl appearances.