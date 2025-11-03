Brady Stewart helped build Bay FC from scratch. Now, it’s time for a new chapter

The team’s first employee stepped down from her role as CEO toward the end of the team’s second season competing in the NWSL.

By Jane Kenny Published Nov. 03, 2025 • 6:00am

When the final whistle cut the air in Louisville on Sunday, Bay FC's season came to a close in the same way so many of its matches have this year. A 1-0 loss to Racing Louisville FC extended the club's winless run to 17 matches in a season marked by turbulence and growing pains. A year after making a playoff appearance in its inaugural season, Bay FC's rise stalled. The club's last win came on June 7, it finished tied for last-place in the NWSL standings, and its 26 goals marked the fewest in the league — a number that tells the story of a team that spent both summer and fall searching for answers.

“Yes, things didn’t go our way, but they never gave up,” head coach Albertin Montoya said Sunday. “Regardless of the score, regardless of what was going on in the league, the organization, through all the challenges we’ve had.” The struggles on the pitch stand in stark contrast to Bay FC’s rapid rise off of it. In just two years, the franchise has established itself as a cultural and commercial force in women’s soccer. This summer, Forbes ranked the team as the third-most valuable club in the league, estimating its worth at $170 million and annual revenue at $21 million. The organization set a record for the most-attended women’s professional sporting event in the United States at Oracle Park in August, and broke ground on a state-of-the-art training complex on Treasure Island in September. “Everyone at Bay FC has a ton to be proud of,” said Brady Stewart, who was Bay FC’s CEO and first employee. “It’s been an absolutely historic first two years.”

More than 40,000 fans attended a Bay FC match hosted at Oracle Park in August. | Source: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/The Standard

Yet, even amid these achievements, Year 3 promises a major overhaul for a franchise still in search of its footing. Much of the leadership that guided Bay FC from concept to competition won’t be around to co-author the next chapter, including Stewart.

Two weeks ago, she stepped down, ending a tenure of just under three years leading the club through an ambitious start-up phase. The former Levi Strauss & Co. executive said she always viewed the position as a short-term opportunity to help launch the franchise. Having overseen the club’s formation, branding, and early growth, Stewart says she will return to her roots in direct-to-consumer business. “I was brought in to build this business from scratch,” Stewart said. “I was brought in to build the zero-to-one startup [phase] and I am so proud of what we did in that moment, but that moment is over and now it’s time for me to move on.”

Montoya, a fixture in Bay Area soccer circles for decades, joins Stewart in departing after Bay FC’s second season. The coach announced midway through the campaign that he would step down at the year’s end — like Stewart, framing his tenure as a short-term commitment to bridge the club’s launch with its long-term vision. In addition to Stewart and Montoya, Bay FC’s leadership has seen significant turnover in its first two seasons. The first general manager, Lucy Rushton, resigned midway through the inaugural season, just after building the team’s debut roster months prior. Jen Millet, Bay FC’s first chief operating officer and the former chief marketing officer with the Golden State Warriors, departed for her hometown to become president of the NWSL’s newest expansion team in Denver.

Bay FC has a robust fan base, but must find ways to be more successful on the field to continue capturing attention. | Source: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/The Standard