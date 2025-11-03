Bret Taylor has been leading Sierra since leaving Salesforce in 2023. When closed, the deal would be SF’s largest office lease this year.

Sierra Technologies, an agentic AI company cofounded two years ago by OpenAI Chairman Bret Taylor, is preparing to lease roughly 300,000 square feet of office space in South Beach, a block from Oracle Park. The deal, according to sources, is for a block of space at the historic Wharfside Building at the China Basin office complex at 185 Berry St. Sierra has been rapidly growing since Taylor, previously co-CEO of Salesforce, teamed up with his former Google colleague Clay Bavor in 2023. If completed, the China Basin deal will be the city’s largest office lease since OpenAI’s takeover of Old Navy’s former headquarters last year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Taylor’s company leased its first office last year, 41,000 square feet at 235 2nd St. The startup doubled its presence there in February. It is not known if it will move out of that location. A Sierra spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment. The pending deal was first reported by the San Francisco Business Times (opens in new tab) .

China Basin comprises of two office buildings totaling nearly 900,000 square feet. | Source: Morgan Ellis/The Standard