FBI releases footage of suspects in brazen Oakland Museum burglary

By Sam Mondros Published Nov. 03, 2025 • 3:33pm

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has released footage of two suspects in one of the largest museum heists in California history. On Oct. 15, just before 3:30 a.m., the two broke into the Oakland Museum of California’s 100,000-square-foot storage facility, making off with more than 1,000 artifacts, including jewelry and Native woven baskets, law enforcement officials say. The warehouse is not at the site of the museum, which is in downtown Oakland.

The FBI described the suspects as one male with a thin build, wearing a black beanie, white face mask, plaid long-sleeve shirt, blue jeans, and black shoes, and a person of unknown gender with a heavy build, wearing a blue hoodie with white letters on the chest, blue pants, white shoes with black detailing, and black gloves.

Investigators believe the Oakland Museum burglary — unlike the professional daytime heist last month at the Louvre in Paris — was a crime of opportunity, rather than a targeted theft, according to a statement from the museum Friday.

“There is no indication that the perpetrators specifically identified the facility as museum storage or sought particular artworks or artifacts,” the statement said. “Instead, it appears they gained access and took items that were most easily available.” The items taken from the museum include historical memorabilia such as political pins, award ribbons, and souvenir tokens, as well as Native American artifacts and modernist metalwork jewelry by Bay Area artist Florence Resnikoff, some of which contained expensive gems.

The two suspects. | Source: Courtesy FBI and Oakland Police