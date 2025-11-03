SF politicos threatened federal agents with arrest. Cops call it fake news

Brooke Jenkins and Nancy Pelosi are talking tough, but officers on the ground say it’s largely political theater.

Two of San Francisco’s most prominent politicians — former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and District Attorney Brooke Jenkins — have threatened the arrest of federal agents who violate local or state law as part of the Trump administration’s immigration raids. The issue has become more salient amid the threat of a Bay Area enforcement “surge.” However, San Francisco cops say the tough talk from elected officials is largely political theater. Five current and former officers who spoke under the condition of anonymity said arresting federal agents would be nearly impossible and would happen only under direct orders from top brass.

“Absolutely not,” one SPFD officer said of arresting federal immigration agents, adding that he wouldn’t do it “unless specially ordered by the chief of police. But we both know very well that isn’t happening.” Another officer put it more colorfully: “If they want to get into a dick measuring contest with the federal government, it’s gonna get ugly. The DA can do whatever she wants, but feds have more power than us.”

A former federal law enforcement official agreed that the Democratic politicians are mainly grandstanding. “If they send troops in, I think they’d probably posture as not cooperating, but in reality they know they have to talk to each other,” he said. “No one wants blue-on-blue issues.” The rhetoric has dredged up memories of Jenkins’ decision to dismiss several high-profile cases against SFPD officers that her predecessor, recalled DA Chesa Boudin, filed for politically motivated reasons, she claimed. To some cops, her threat to arrest Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents reads as hypocrisy. “You dismissed all that, but now you say you’ll hammer ICE agents?” said a former SFPD command staff officer.

When cops are arrested Pelosi first floated the idea of arresting federal agents who violate state law on Oct. 22 (opens in new tab) . Jenkins quickly followed suit, citing incidents in which officers assaulted protesters in Chicago and Los Angeles. U.S. officials swiftly shot back (opens in new tab) , saying the arrest of federal law enforcement officers on state charges is illegal, and state and local officials may themselves become subject to prosecution.

Other local leaders across the country have made similar threats — including the Illinois governor, who recently suggested (opens in new tab) prosecuting federal law enforcement officers — but no jurisdiction has followed through. None of the four current or former SFPD officers The Standard interviewed said they would arrest a federal agent without a direct order from leaders. “It would have to come from the top,” said one former officer, adding that if such an arrest were to happen, “it would have to be a blatant criminal act.” An SFPD officer this year was arrested and charged in connection to a DUI crash; additionally, the sheriff’s chief of staff was arrested and charged with hit-and-run and lying on a police report. But both cases were routine compared with the political combat that might ensue if local officials were to order the arrest of federal officers. ‘We are dealing with law enforcement people. They have guns. We don’t just go kick the door down.’ Former SFPD officer In such an event, officers would not likely be arrested at the scene of any crime. Rather, the process for arresting and bringing charges would likely entail making contact with the officers’ lawyers, who would schedule a time for their clients to turn themselves in, far from the glare of cameras. “We are dealing with law enforcement people. They have guns. We don’t just go kick the door down,” said a former SFPD command staff member. “There has to be a lot of back-door concessions and conversations.” Dismissed cop cases Jenkins hasn’t always been so aggressive when it comes to prosecuting members of law enforcement. In 2023, she dismissed a landmark case filed by Boudin against Christopher Samayoa, an SFPD officer who shot and killed carjacking suspect Keita O’Neil during a 2017 chase in the Bayview. Jenkins said Boudin had filed the case for political reasons, which he denied, lobbing the same accusation against her. “Jenkins will not hold everyone equally accountable under the law,” Boudin told The Standard at the time. “She is deeply politically motivated, and she does not care about victims of police violence.”

SFPD officers outside the Dreamforce conference Oct. 14. | Source: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/The Standard