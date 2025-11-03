After months of debate, the city’s Arts Commission voted to demolish the 54-year-old Vaillancourt Fountain.

The enormous concrete fountain at Embarcadero Plaza is coming down. The San Francisco Arts Commission board of directors voted 8 to 5 Monday to disassemble the brutalist tangle of rough concrete chutes known as the Vaillancourt Fountain and store the pieces, making way for a long-planned redevelopment of the Embarcadero. Recreation and Parks Department project manager Eoanna Goodwin said in a presentation that it is necessary to remove the structure because it has fallen into disrepair and poses a safety hazard. Goodwin said the department expects to spend about $4.4 million on hiring a disassembly consultant, taking the fountain apart, and storing the pieces for three years.

The Cultural Landscape Foundation, a nonprofit that has fought to preserve the monument, disputed that there is an immediate safety risk in an article (opens in new tab) published Sunday, and its president condemned the commission’s vote. “For years, the [Arts] Commission deliberately decided not to properly maintain the artwork and now they’ve voted to pardon and absolve themselves, and by extension the Recreation and Parks Department, for their poor stewardship decisions,” President Charles Birnbaum said in a statement. Related The Bono fountain is broken. Is SF too broke to pay for its $3 million fix? Artist behind controversial fountain lawyers up to save it from the wrecking ball This San Francisco fountain has been spouting controversy for years Rec and Parks dismissed the foundation’s claims that there is no immediate safety risk. “People are regularly breaching the fence, cutting through the mesh, and climbing into and inside of the 10-ton corroded arms to commit vandalism, and even to sleep inside the fountain’s structure, which independent engineers and [the Department of Building Inspection] have confirmed are at risk of collapse,” Rec and Parks spokesperson Tamara Aparton said via email. “Combined with asbestos and lead hazards, it’s harder to imagine a clearer public safety issue.”

