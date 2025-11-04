Macy’s Union Square: Too big to sell, too early to close

Without a buyer for its flagship location at 170 O’Farrell St., the retailer has no choice but to transform the property.

Despite announcing a closure nearly two years ago , Macy’s has stuck with its flagship store in San Francisco, since no one wants to buy it off the rack. The retailer announced Tuesday that it is partnering with San Francisco real estate firm TMG Partners to explore a potential redevelopment of its property at 170 O’Farrell St. — emphasis on “potential.” The Union Square location will remain open indefinitely. Since Macy’s owns the building, any closure of the store would have to include a sale of the property, since the company would have to pay for taxes and maintenance.

TMG will help Macy’s conduct a “strategic assessment” of the property to explore the viability of renovations or reuse that “align with the needs of today’s office workers, residents, visitors, retail, and local businesses,” the retailer said. No applications have been filed with the Planning Department. Macy’s said the partnership is in the early stages, and it will share updates on the Union Square store in the coming months. Speaking to the San Francisco Chronicle, which first reported the agreement (opens in new tab) , TMG CEO Michael Covarrubias said there are “a lot of creative things” his firm has been thinking about for the property. “Housing is important for downtown,” he noted.

A closure would have affected about 400 jobs. | Source: Morgan Ellis/The Standard