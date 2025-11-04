Newly renovated Castro Theatre drops amazing concert lineup

The Castro Theatre is finally making its comeback — and its reinvention as a live entertainment venue.

Last month, the beloved movie palace, which has been mostly shuttered since early 2024, teased its reopening with the announcement of a 20-night residency by singer-songwriter Sam Smith to start in February. The shows sold out so quickly that four more nights were added.

The theater, which is operated by Another Planet Entertainment, announced on Tuesday the rest of its lineup through August, which includes concerts, drag performances, comedy shows, and community events.