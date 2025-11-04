Newly renovated Castro Theatre drops amazing concert lineup

The Castro Theatre is finally making its comeback — and its reinvention as a live entertainment venue.
Last month, the beloved movie palace, which has been mostly shuttered since early 2024, teased its reopening with the announcement of a 20-night residency by singer-songwriter Sam Smith to start in February. The shows sold out so quickly that four more nights were added.
The theater, which is operated by Another Planet Entertainment, announced on Tuesday the rest of its lineup through August, which includes concerts, drag performances, comedy shows, and community events.
Among the music acts are R&B singer Amber Mark, the queer crooner (opens in new tab) Perfume Genius, singer-songwriter Lucy Dacus, indie-folk artist Father John Misty, and ’90s alt-rock legends the Breeders.
Dave Mizzoni and Matt Rogers of “Las Culturistas” will host a live version of their game show, aptly named “Gayme Show,” in April, and drag queen Alyssa Edwards will take the stage. “Queer Eye” alum Jonathan Van Ness will appear April 30.
Tickets go on sale Thursday.
In an Instagram post (opens in new tab), the Castro teased followers to “stay tuned for film announcements next week.” Frameline, the world’s longest-running LGBTQ+ film festival, is slated to return to the venue after a three-year absence in time for its 50th anniversary in June.
Berkeley-based APE took over operations of the Castro in 2022. The promoter’s plan to pivot the cherished movie theater toward live events has not been without controversy, with outcry from the film world and the local community. But after years of pushback from community preservationists, renovations — including upgrades to the seats, lighting, and marquee — began in 2024.