Prop. 50 will give Democrats a boost in next year’s midterm elections and Newsom a jump-start on his likely presidential campaign.

By Hannah Wiley Published Nov. 04, 2025 • 8:09pm

SACRAMENTO — Gov. Gavin Newsom’s redistricting measure Proposition 50 easily won in Tuesday’s special election, a dramatic finale to California Democrats’ three-month retaliatory campaign against Republicans’ gerrymandering efforts. In early results posted by the California secretary of state’s office, more than 65% of voters had approved Prop. 50 out of more than 4.8 million ballots counted so far. The Associated Press called the race (opens in new tab) soon after polls closed at 8 p.m., though it will take several days for state officials to finalize ballot counting. Democrats, who have spent the year since their devastating 2024 losses in a state of paralysis, needed this win.

Prop. 50 unified the fractured party in its crusade against President Donald Trump’s administration, if only temporarily, and invigorated a disillusioned voter base, at least in California. “Prop 50 is not about drawing lines on a map,” Newsom said during a campaign event with union allies and top California Democrats in San Francisco on Monday. “It is about holding the line to what makes us who we are.”

Prop. 50’s easy success belies what was once an uphill battle (opens in new tab) for Democrats. Newsom was largely bluffing (opens in new tab) this summer when he said California would “fight fire with fire” against Trump’s demand for Texas Republicans to find five more congressional seats to retain the GOP’s slim House majority in next year’s midterms. Newsom vowed to call off the tit-for-tat fighting if Trump and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott backed away from their plan. That never happened, forcing Newsom to make good on his promise to wage war in California and pursue legislation to put new congressional maps before voters in order to make five Republican-leaning districts more favorable to Democrats. He dubbed his measure the “Election Rigging Response Act.”

It was a big gamble. California voters more than a decade ago created an independent redistricting commission (opens in new tab) to draw congressional boundaries after each decennial census. Surveys have shown that the 14-member panel, which consists of five Democrats, five Republicans, and four unaffiliated voters, enjoys bipartisan support (opens in new tab) . The maps authorized via Prop. 50 will be used for the next three election cycles, until the commission meets again in the new decade, a temporary alteration that helped Democrats convince skeptical voters that it was the best tactic to take on the Trump administration. “It’s one of the very few means by which Democratic voters might feel like they have some control in their hands when it comes to battling the Trump administration,” said Cal State Sacramento political science professor Kim Nalder. During Monday’s rally, Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi warned voters that Prop. 50 was their best chance to push back against Trump, whom she described in a CNN interview as a “vile creature (opens in new tab), the worst thing on the face of the earth.” “So much is at stake in this,” Pelosi told reporters after the Prop. 50 event. “The antidote to their poison is to win the election. I want to win big.” East Bay Rep. Eric Swalwell said Prop. 50 was “not just a fight for California, but a fight for the country.” “It means having a government that functions, having healthcare that’s affordable and delivers, and having a president that’s compassionate,” Swalwell said. Prop. 50 is a big boost for Democrats, but it’s Newsom who stands to benefit the most. Newsom is openly considering a 2028 presidential run (opens in new tab) and can leverage his role as Prop. 50’s champion — along with donors across the country who contributed roughly $114 million to pass the measure (opens in new tab) — to launch his campaign. “Newsom has used [Prop. 50] to his great opportunity to take on Trump, to organize. He’s grown his online fundraising capabilities nationally,” said Rob Stutzman, a GOP consultant based in Sacramento. “He won 2025.” Indeed, the Prop. 50 event Monday in San Francisco felt more like a campaign rally for the governor, with supporters cheering “Viva Gavin Newsom!” and one speaker after another praising his leadership. “It’s clear that this governor has a vision for our country,” said Pelosi, who has bolstered Newsom’s career since his early days in San Francisco politics. “When this opportunity occurred, Gavin had a plan.”

