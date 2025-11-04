A year after closing the Michelin-starred restaurant Aphotic in a fit of profanity, Peter Hemsley will partner on a cocktail bar in Russian Hill.

By Astrid Kane Published Nov. 04, 2025 • 9:55am

Not so long ago, outspoken chef Peter Helmsley seemed to have written off San Francisco. When he announced the closure of his SoMa restaurant Aphotic in October 2024, it was with an incendiary Instagram message decrying the area near the Moscone Center as the “ugly butt end of a desolate convention center suck hole” — though he also said he was open to moving to a different part of town. Now the chef will open a martini-focused cocktail bar next summer in Russian Hill. Hemsley, who earned a Michelin star for his ambitious seafood restaurant, is partnering with mixologist Trevin Hutchins on a bar called Jupiter Room inside the former Lord Stanley space on Broadway and Polk Street.

