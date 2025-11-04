Sam Altman calls ChatGPT erotica tweet ‘one of my dumbest mistakes’

By Emily Shugerman Published Nov. 04, 2025 • 11:53am

Sam Altman has some regrets — one being his celebratory tweet announcing that ChatGPT can be used to make porn. At an event Monday night at the Sydney Goldstein Theater, the OpenAI CEO described his Oct. 14 tweet as “one of my dumbest mistakes of the year,” adding that he wished he’d communicated the policy changes differently. The widely mocked tweet followed a policy decision by OpenAI to lift some restrictions on the technology for verified adults. It came one day after Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoed a bill that would have imposed stringent restrictions on AI tools in an effort to protect kids.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the event, Altman said the point of OpenAI’s policy change was to give adult users “a huge degree of individual freedom,” something he described as “a core value.” Still, he added, to laughs from the crowd, “I wish I used a different example.” The comments came during what might have been one of the stranger panels of the year. Altman was onstage with Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr for a conversation moderated by District 8 supervisor candidate Manny Yekutiel, who told The Standard he wanted the event to “inspire people to believe in San Francisco” by spotlighting the city’s dynamic leaders and organizations. Related A day after Newsom kills AI kid safety bill, Altman announces ChatGPT erotica Five things we learned from our bare-all interview with Sam Altman Kawakami: Kerr on his Warriors future and more — ‘I would guess that it will keep going’ The night started dramatically, when a member of the crowd leapt onstage, brandishing an envelope and declaring that he was there to subpoena Altman. The man, whose face was obscured to most of the audience by a baseball cap, was quickly ushered out of the building — but not before handing the envelope to Yekutiel, who intercepted him before he could reach Altman. All three men seemed jarred by the interaction, but Yekutiel said he did not think it was a serious threat, adding that the man appeared to be in costume and that the envelope had handwritten scribbles on it.

Listen to The Standard Podcasts Life in Seven Songs Tuesday, Sept. 24 Five things we learned from our bare-all interview with Sam Altman Listen Select Your Platform Close Apple Podcasts (opens in new tab)

Apple Podcasts Spotify (opens in new tab)

“It seemed kind of like a stunt,” he said. “It didn’t seem serious.” Lucie Faulknor, house manager for the theater, said she personally escorted the man out of the building, and he seemed calm, saying he had done what he needed to do. OpenAI has been criticized for subpoenaing small nonprofits as part of its ongoing legal battle with Elon Musk, asking the groups if they were secretly funded by the billionaire. The groups have denied such connections. The night continued without incident, with Yekutiel, Kerr, and Altman speaking for more than an hour about pregame pep talks, leadership under difficult circumstances, and how San Francisco’s culture invites innovation. (Do not get Altman started on the connection between Burning Man and startups.)

From left, Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr, Altman, and Manny Yuketiel talk Monday about inequality, leadership, and erotica. | Source: Emily Shugerman/The Standard