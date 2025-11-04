Federal prosecutors on Tuesday charged a 26-year-old Oakland resident with assaulting federal officers with a deadly weapon. Brendan Munro Thompson allegedly accelerated a U-Haul truck toward U.S. Coast Guard personnel who were guarding the bridge to Coast Guard Island in Alameda during a protest over immigration enforcement. The criminal complaint, unsealed Tuesday, alleges that Thompson, who also goes by Bella Thompson and Bella Castillo, on Oct. 23 reversed a 10-foot rental truck toward Coast Guard officers and defied their shouted orders to stop, prompting them to open fire. Thompson was shot in the back, hospitalized, and taken into custody. The altercation occurred around 10 p.m. following a protest against President Donald Trump’s announced surge of federal forces to the Bay Area. At its peak, there were hundreds of protesters along the Oakland road that connects to Coast Guard Island in the estuary.

“As alleged, Thompson drove a U-Haul truck directly into a line of Coast Guard personnel who were protecting the Coast Guard base,” U.S. Attorney Craig H. Missakian said in a statement. “Let this be clear: There is zero tolerance for assault on federal officers or property.” Federal agents used flash-bangs and tear gas to disperse the protesters as they blocked the bridge connecting the island, which was intended to serve as a base of operations for federal agents, and Alameda. Related Billionaire investor Ron Conway quits Salesforce Foundation over Benioff comments Benioff’s newest critic: Laurene Powell Jobs slams CEO’s selfish brand of philanthropy Prosecutors said Thompson backed the truck toward the officers, stopping and starting several times before accelerating rapidly in reverse toward them. Coast Guard personnel ordered Thompson to stop and, fearing the truck could strike them or contain explosives, opened fire as the vehicle closed to within roughly 20 feet, according to the complaint. A GoFundMe (opens in new tab) account set up days before the protest said Thompson had “[lost] housing and income while experiencing a bipolar disorder episode.”

