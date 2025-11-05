Skip to main content
18 fun events in SF, from a dance party in Grace Cathedral to Coffee Fest

What’s worth checking out? We’ll help you choose.

DJs take over Grace Cathedral for a dance party this weekend. | Source: Julie Makinen/The Standard
By Josh Constine

Outgoers is a weekly column published in partnership with the event newsletter of the same name founded by Josh Constine. Outgoers texts readers a list of San Francisco events and activities worthy of their time. The Standard features those, plus a few extra, every week. Sign up for Outgoers by clicking this link (opens in new tab)(opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab)on your phone (a third-party service).

Big Art Loop (opens in new tab)

Stroll the Embarcadero from Pier 14 to the Exploratorium and check out bayside sculptures while the Fishwives sing sea shanties.

A large metal mermaid sculpture sits on a waterfront plaza with a clock tower and arched building in the background under a partly cloudy sky.
“Coralee” by Dana Albany will be on display on the Embarcadero. | Source: Dana Albany
Website
Reserve (opens in new tab)
Date and time
Thursday, Nov. 6, 4:30 to 6 p.m.
Address
Pier 14 (opens in new tab)

Downtown First Thursdays (opens in new tab)

Second Street explodes with outdoor bars, vendors, art exhibits, alley dance parties, and a headlining performance by dance pop singer Inji.

Website
Downtown SF (opens in new tab)
Date and time
Thursday, Nov. 6, 5 to 9 p.m.
Address
Howard and 2nd streets (opens in new tab)

Rave Into the Future (opens in new tab)

The Asian Art Museum’s exhibit on dance music culture feels empty without an epic DJ, so it’s bringing in Senza for an early-evening set on the illuminated dance floor.

Website
Tickets (opens in new tab)
Date and time
Thursday, Nov. 6, 5 p.m.
Address
Asian Art Museum, 200 Larkin St. (opens in new tab)

Behind the Scene: DJs and nightlife (opens in new tab)

Radio station KQED provides a peek into what makes the club scene work with DJ workshops, a panel on local nightlife, and a rooftop after-party.

Website
Register (opens in new tab)
Date and time
Thursday, Nov. 6, 6 p.m.
Address
KQED, 2601 Mariposa St. (opens in new tab)

Tech Bro 2.0 talk (opens in new tab)

The Standard brings together a range of tech bros, from fratty to philosophical, plus culture writers to break down how the hated archetype is evolving.

Website
Tickets (opens in new tab)
Date and time
Thursday, Nov. 6, 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Address
Manny’s, 3092 16th St. (opens in new tab)

NYX: Late Night Clubbing (opens in new tab)

The weekend starts early at this clandestine rave with techno DJs spinning till dawn.

Website
Tickets (opens in new tab)
Date and time
Thursday, Nov. 6, 11:59 p.m. to late
Address
Secret location (opens in new tab)

North Beach First Fridays Art Crawl (opens in new tab)

Walk the historic Italian neighborhood — which has become one of SF’s liveliest — as you discover poetry readings, art exhibitions, and random bands.

Website
North Beach Business Association (opens in new tab)
Date and time
Friday, Nov. 7, 5 to 9:30 p.m.
Address
Columbus Avenue (opens in new tab)

World Folk Jam (opens in new tab)

Frontier Tower transforms into a global music wonderland with two stages of Afrobeat, flamenco, throat singing, and Turkish folk, plus free tea lounges and surprise acoustic jams popping up all night.

Website
Tickets (opens in new tab)
Date and time
Friday, Nov. 7, 7 p.m. to 3 a.m.
Address
Frontier Tower, 995 Market St. (opens in new tab)

GRiZ (opens in new tab)

The future-funk producer and saxophonist is back from hiatus and bringing his electro and lasers to South SF rodeo arena Cow Palace.

Website
Tickets (opens in new tab)
Date and time
Friday, Nov. 7, and Saturday, Nov. 8, 7 p.m. to 12:45 a.m.
Address
Cow Palace, 2600 Geneva Ave., Daly City (opens in new tab)

Mercury Soul at Grace Cathedral (opens in new tab)

Don’t miss a rare chance to see the cathedral filled with DJs like Thievery Corporation’s Garza playing alongside a live orchestra, immersive visuals, and fresh art from fnnch.

Website
Tickets (opens in new tab)
Date and time
Friday, Nov. 7, 7:30 p.m.
Address
Grace Cathedral, 1100 California St. (opens in new tab)

Vently launch party (opens in new tab)

Event discovery app Vently is giving away drinks to the first 300 attendees of its big debut.

Website
Tickets (opens in new tab)
Date and time
Friday, Nov. 7, 8:30 p.m.
Address
The Great Northern, 119 Utah St. (opens in new tab)

SF Coffee Festival (opens in new tab)

Top roasters brew up samples to sip at Fort Mason’s two-day celebration of java, featuring tastings, workshops, live music, and over-caffeinated energy.

Website
Tickets (opens in new tab)
Date and time
Saturday, Nov. 8, and Sunday, Nov. 9
Address
2 Marina Blvd. (opens in new tab)

SF Street Food Fest (opens in new tab)

La Cocina returns to China Basin Park with dozens of chefs serving global dishes, plus bars and live music, at what CNN called “the best food festival in the country.”

Three people are eating and talking animatedly at an outdoor food stall crowded with people on a sunny day.
Source: Eric Wolfinger
Website
Tickets (opens in new tab)
Date and time
Saturday, Nov. 8, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday, Nov. 9, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Address
1 China Basin Park (opens in new tab)

Cider Fest (opens in new tab)

Cozy sleepaway-camp vibes blanket Spark Social’s food truck park as it hosts cider makers, live music, sack races, a pie-eating contest, and more fall delights.

Website
Tickets (opens in new tab)
Date and time
Saturday, Nov. 8, and Sunday, Nov. 9, 12 p.m.
Address
601 Mission Bay Blvd. (opens in new tab)

SF Electronic Music Festival (opens in new tab)

The Mission’s Gray Area gallery is home to the 24th annual SFEMF, bringing together leading composers and tinkerers.

Website
Tickets (opens in new tab)
Date and time
Friday, Nov. 7, to Sunday, Nov. 9
Address
Gray Area Grand Theater, 2665 Mission St. (opens in new tab)

Bullet Tooth house music (opens in new tab)

The U.K. garage-house phenom gets busy at this party thrown by nightlife legend DJ Dials and rising label Pixie Pop.

Website
Tickets (opens in new tab)
Date and time
Saturday, Nov. 8, 10 p.m. to late
Address
Secret location (opens in new tab)

David Harness (opens in new tab)

The house legend spins an all-throwback set under Audio’s giant skylight, for those in need of five hours of feel-good dance classics.

Website
Tickets (opens in new tab)
Date and time
Sunday, Nov. 9, 3 to 8 p.m.
Address
Audio Nightclub, 316 11th St. (opens in new tab)

Poolside Poets (opens in new tab)

Catch one of the last events before the Phoenix Hotel’s closure, with poets and live music taking the stage poolside.

Website
Register (opens in new tab)
Date and time
Thursday, Nov. 13, 6 to 9 p.m.
Address
Phoenix Hotel, 601 Eddy St. (opens in new tab)

Josh Constine can be reached at [email protected]

