18 fun events in SF, from a dance party in Grace Cathedral to Coffee Fest

By Josh Constine Published Nov. 05, 2025 • 4:08pm

Stroll the Embarcadero from Pier 14 to the Exploratorium and check out bayside sculptures while the Fishwives sing sea shanties.

Second Street explodes with outdoor bars, vendors, art exhibits, alley dance parties, and a headlining performance by dance pop singer Inji.

The Asian Art Museum’s exhibit on dance music culture feels empty without an epic DJ, so it’s bringing in Senza for an early-evening set on the illuminated dance floor.

Radio station KQED provides a peek into what makes the club scene work with DJ workshops, a panel on local nightlife, and a rooftop after-party.

The Standard brings together a range of tech bros, from fratty to philosophical, plus culture writers to break down how the hated archetype is evolving.

The weekend starts early at this clandestine rave with techno DJs spinning till dawn.

Walk the historic Italian neighborhood — which has become one of SF’s liveliest — as you discover poetry readings, art exhibitions, and random bands.

Frontier Tower transforms into a global music wonderland with two stages of Afrobeat, flamenco, throat singing, and Turkish folk, plus free tea lounges and surprise acoustic jams popping up all night.

The future-funk producer and saxophonist is back from hiatus and bringing his electro and lasers to South SF rodeo arena Cow Palace.

Don’t miss a rare chance to see the cathedral filled with DJs like Thievery Corporation’s Garza playing alongside a live orchestra, immersive visuals, and fresh art from fnnch.

Event discovery app Vently is giving away drinks to the first 300 attendees of its big debut.

Top roasters brew up samples to sip at Fort Mason’s two-day celebration of java, featuring tastings, workshops, live music, and over-caffeinated energy.

La Cocina returns to China Basin Park with dozens of chefs serving global dishes, plus bars and live music, at what CNN called “the best food festival in the country.”

Cozy sleepaway-camp vibes blanket Spark Social’s food truck park as it hosts cider makers, live music, sack races, a pie-eating contest, and more fall delights.

The Mission’s Gray Area gallery is home to the 24th annual SFEMF, bringing together leading composers and tinkerers.

The U.K. garage-house phenom gets busy at this party thrown by nightlife legend DJ Dials and rising label Pixie Pop.

The house legend spins an all-throwback set under Audio’s giant skylight, for those in need of five hours of feel-good dance classics.