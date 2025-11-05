18 fun events in SF, from a dance party in Grace Cathedral to Coffee Fest

Outgoers is a weekly column published in partnership with the event newsletter of the same name founded by Josh Constine. Outgoers texts readers a list of San Francisco events and activities worthy of their time. The Standard features those, plus a few extra, every week. Sign up for Outgoers by clicking this link (opens in new tab)(opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab)on your phone (a third-party service).
Big Art Loop (opens in new tab)
Stroll the Embarcadero from Pier 14 to the Exploratorium and check out bayside sculptures while the Fishwives sing sea shanties.
- Website
- Reserve (opens in new tab)
- Date and time
- Thursday, Nov. 6, 4:30 to 6 p.m.
- Address
- Pier 14 (opens in new tab)
Downtown First Thursdays (opens in new tab)
Second Street explodes with outdoor bars, vendors, art exhibits, alley dance parties, and a headlining performance by dance pop singer Inji.
- Date and time
- Thursday, Nov. 6, 5 to 9 p.m.
Rave Into the Future (opens in new tab)
The Asian Art Museum’s exhibit on dance music culture feels empty without an epic DJ, so it’s bringing in Senza for an early-evening set on the illuminated dance floor.
- Date and time
- Thursday, Nov. 6, 5 p.m.
Behind the Scene: DJs and nightlife (opens in new tab)
Radio station KQED provides a peek into what makes the club scene work with DJ workshops, a panel on local nightlife, and a rooftop after-party.
- Website
- Register (opens in new tab)
- Date and time
- Thursday, Nov. 6, 6 p.m.
Tech Bro 2.0 talk (opens in new tab)
The Standard brings together a range of tech bros, from fratty to philosophical, plus culture writers to break down how the hated archetype is evolving.
- Date and time
- Thursday, Nov. 6, 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.
NYX: Late Night Clubbing (opens in new tab)
The weekend starts early at this clandestine rave with techno DJs spinning till dawn.
- Date and time
- Thursday, Nov. 6, 11:59 p.m. to late
North Beach First Fridays Art Crawl (opens in new tab)
Walk the historic Italian neighborhood — which has become one of SF’s liveliest — as you discover poetry readings, art exhibitions, and random bands.
- Date and time
- Friday, Nov. 7, 5 to 9:30 p.m.
World Folk Jam (opens in new tab)
Frontier Tower transforms into a global music wonderland with two stages of Afrobeat, flamenco, throat singing, and Turkish folk, plus free tea lounges and surprise acoustic jams popping up all night.
- Date and time
- Friday, Nov. 7, 7 p.m. to 3 a.m.
GRiZ (opens in new tab)
The future-funk producer and saxophonist is back from hiatus and bringing his electro and lasers to South SF rodeo arena Cow Palace.
- Date and time
- Friday, Nov. 7, and Saturday, Nov. 8, 7 p.m. to 12:45 a.m.
Mercury Soul at Grace Cathedral (opens in new tab)
Don’t miss a rare chance to see the cathedral filled with DJs like Thievery Corporation’s Garza playing alongside a live orchestra, immersive visuals, and fresh art from fnnch.
- Date and time
- Friday, Nov. 7, 7:30 p.m.
Vently launch party (opens in new tab)
Event discovery app Vently is giving away drinks to the first 300 attendees of its big debut.
- Date and time
- Friday, Nov. 7, 8:30 p.m.
SF Coffee Festival (opens in new tab)
Top roasters brew up samples to sip at Fort Mason’s two-day celebration of java, featuring tastings, workshops, live music, and over-caffeinated energy.
- Date and time
- Saturday, Nov. 8, and Sunday, Nov. 9
SF Street Food Fest (opens in new tab)
La Cocina returns to China Basin Park with dozens of chefs serving global dishes, plus bars and live music, at what CNN called “the best food festival in the country.”
- Date and time
- Saturday, Nov. 8, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday, Nov. 9, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Cider Fest (opens in new tab)
Cozy sleepaway-camp vibes blanket Spark Social’s food truck park as it hosts cider makers, live music, sack races, a pie-eating contest, and more fall delights.
- Date and time
- Saturday, Nov. 8, and Sunday, Nov. 9, 12 p.m.
SF Electronic Music Festival (opens in new tab)
The Mission’s Gray Area gallery is home to the 24th annual SFEMF, bringing together leading composers and tinkerers.
- Date and time
- Friday, Nov. 7, to Sunday, Nov. 9
Bullet Tooth house music (opens in new tab)
The U.K. garage-house phenom gets busy at this party thrown by nightlife legend DJ Dials and rising label Pixie Pop.
- Date and time
- Saturday, Nov. 8, 10 p.m. to late
David Harness (opens in new tab)
The house legend spins an all-throwback set under Audio’s giant skylight, for those in need of five hours of feel-good dance classics.
- Date and time
- Sunday, Nov. 9, 3 to 8 p.m.
Poolside Poets (opens in new tab)
Catch one of the last events before the Phoenix Hotel’s closure, with poets and live music taking the stage poolside.
- Website
- Register (opens in new tab)
- Date and time
- Thursday, Nov. 13, 6 to 9 p.m.