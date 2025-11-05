Austin Hills is only the third owner of the nine-bedroom home, which dates to the 1880s.

By Emily Landes Published Nov. 05, 2025 • 1:40pm

The San Francisco luxury real estate market continues to percolate this fall, with a member of a famous coffee family selling a long-time Pac Heights home for $12 million. Austin Hills, cofounder of popular Napa winery Grgich Hills Estate and grandson of the cofounder of Hills Brothers Coffee, is only the third owner of 2546 Jackson St., a 8,155-square-foot residence across from Alta Plaza Park that dates to the late 1880s. The newly minted fourth owner, according to property records and state LLC filings, is Rocky Toads LLC, which shares a San Francisco address with Tobin Capital Group, a private equity firm focused on self-storage and prefabricated housing.

Austin Hills is the former chairman of Hills Brothers Coffee and the cofounder of Grgich Hills Estate winery. | Source: Photo - Andrew Caulfield for Drew Altizer Photography

ADVERTISEMENT

Buyers agent Ted Bartlett of Compass and sellers agent Farnoosh Hariri of Coldwell Banker declined to comment on the sale. The four-story home has nine bedrooms, 9.5 bathrooms, four fireplaces, and other original period details, according to a marketing brochure. It sits on the 70-foot-wide lot with a circular brick patio and a detached three-car garage. Hills, who has the same first and last name as his entrepreneurial grandfather, was chairman of the board at Hills Brothers Coffee prior to its sale to Nestlé in 1985. The brand is now owned by Massimo Zanetti Beverage USA, which also makes Chock Full o’ Nuts and MJB, another coffee roaster with San Francisco roots. As his family’s coffee company was winding down in the 1970s, Hills joined forces with winemaker Mike Grgich. His Napa chardonnay famously beat the French at a 1976 blind taste test known as “the Judgement of Paris” that was dramatized in the 2008 film “Bottle Shock.”