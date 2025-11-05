Ikea parent Ingka is ending its partnership with the British food company that has operated Saluhall since its launch. | Source: Camille Cohen for The Standard

Ingka, the parent company of Ikea, is ending a partnership with the British developer that had been overseeing the Mid-Market store’s struggling multilevel dining complex, Saluhall. Ingka has “mutually agreed” to end its partnership with Kerb Food, which has operated Saluhall since its debut in April 2024. Ingka will take over day-to-day operations of the business; Saluhall’s branding will remain in place. It’s a big reset for a food concept once hailed as a Market Street savior. Ingka pitched Saluhall as a concept (opens in new tab) that it could replicate around the world. But recent closures of vendor restaurants and turnover in management show that the model has failed to find its footing. The hall’s second floor has two empty kiosks out of five and vendors who have not yet renewed their leases. A spokesperson said Ingka is in the process of bringing in three new vendors.

Kerb, which operates The Public Market food hall in Emeryville, (opens in new tab) did not respond to a request for comment.

Saluhall hosts a “rave” with DJs and drink specials. | Source: Jason Henry for The Standard

Current and former Saluhall vendors had a range of reactions to the news, with some blaming Kerb for the hall’s lackluster performance, while others attributed its challenges to Market Street’s overall post-pandemic malaise. The food hall has lacked consistent foot traffic, particularly for businesses on the second floor, according to four current and former vendors who have struggled (opens in new tab) to make ends meet. “There was only so much a management company could do,” said Lourdes Nau, proprietor of Casa Borinqueña, a Puerto Rican restaurant that was one of Saluhall’s first tenants. She blames her slow sales on Market Street’s reputation for drug markets and homelessness. “We just need foot traffic back to the street — if people don’t want to come to the area, then I don’t think this is just a marketing problem.”

Her lease has ended, and she’s deliberating whether to stay. “It feels like a venture into the unknown right now,” she said. “I feel optimistic but nervous about it as well.”

The second floor of Saluhall connects directly to Ikea, so customers can easily eat and shop. | Source: Jason Henry for The Standard