Skip to main content
The San Francisco Standard
News

Man convicted of murdering 89-year-old during 2019 crime spree

Keonte Gathron targeted children, seniors, and Asian victims during a violent crime binge.

Yik Oi Huang, a victim of a fatal assault in 2019, will be remembered in San Francisco as the Visitacion Valley Playground is renamed "Yik Oi Huang Peace and Friendship Park."
Yik Oi Huang, nicknamed ‘Grandma Huang’, was brutally assaulted in 2019 when she was doing her morning exercises at the Visitacion Valley Playground. She died a year later from her injuries. Courtesy Sasanna Yee | Source: Courtesy Sasanna Yee
By Garrett Leahy

A San Francisco man was convicted Tuesday of first-degree murder and more than a dozen violent crimes from a two-week spree directed at vulnerable residents in 2019.

A jury found Keonte Gathron, 25, guilty of first-degree murder committed during a robbery and burglary, along with eight counts of robbery, kidnapping for robbery, two counts of carjacking, two counts of burglary, elder abuse, and child endangerment. Jurors also found that Gathron personally used a firearm in three of the incidents.

The crimes included the brutal beating of Yik Oi Huang, who was found badly wounded on January 8, 2019 in a Visitacion Valley park that she regularly visited. Huang, an 89-year-old grandmother, died more than a year after the attack.

According to prosecutors, Gathron robbed seven people over 13 days in January 2019, choosing victims who were elderly, young, or appeared vulnerable. Six of his victims were Asian, and many spoke little or no English. Authorities said his victims included three seniors and three juveniles walking to or from school.

Related

Killing of 84-year-old Thai grandfather heads to murder trial: ‘I feel relieved today,’ daughter says
Murder case of elderly San Francisco woman beaten to death still in limbo after 5 years

“Mr. Gathron is now being held accountable for his crimes that terrorized so many in our community,” Jenkins said in a statement. “My office is committed to fighting for justice in every case for as long as it takes.”

Two weeks after Huang’s assault, police announced the Gathron’s arrest. The assault shook the city, particularly its Asian American community, which clamored for a tougher stance against crime and eventually crystalized with the Stop Asian Hate movement. San Francisco officials honored Huang by renaming the park after her.

Yik Oi Huang sits and smiles with her granddaughter Sasanna Yee.
Yik Oi Huang sits and smiles with her granddaughter Sasanna Yee. | Source: Courtesy Sasanna Yee

Assistant DA Nathan Quigley said victims showed “inspiring” courage by testifying against Gathron, who represented himself at trial. “Each of the surviving victims and witnesses not only had to directly face their assailant … but did so through the use of interpreters, where so much can be lost in translation,” he said.

A large, bright yellow stylized sun with long, rectangular rays radiates from the right side on a solid light blue background.

Subscribe to The Daily

Because “I saw a TikTok” doesn’t always cut it. Dozens of stories, daily.

Gathron remains in custody. Sentencing is set for Nov. 25.

Garrett Leahy can be reached at [email protected]

Filed Under

Criminal JusticeHomicideNewsStop Asian HateVisitacion Valley