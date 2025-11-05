Man convicted of murdering 89-year-old during 2019 crime spree

By Garrett Leahy Published Nov. 05, 2025 • 7:18am

A San Francisco man was convicted Tuesday of first-degree murder and more than a dozen violent crimes from a two-week spree directed at vulnerable residents in 2019. A jury found Keonte Gathron, 25, guilty of first-degree murder committed during a robbery and burglary, along with eight counts of robbery, kidnapping for robbery, two counts of carjacking, two counts of burglary, elder abuse, and child endangerment. Jurors also found that Gathron personally used a firearm in three of the incidents. The crimes included the brutal beating of Yik Oi Huang, who was found badly wounded on January 8, 2019 in a Visitacion Valley park that she regularly visited. Huang, an 89-year-old grandmother, died more than a year after the attack.

Yik Oi Huang sits and smiles with her granddaughter Sasanna Yee. | Source: Courtesy Sasanna Yee

Assistant DA Nathan Quigley said victims showed “inspiring” courage by testifying against Gathron, who represented himself at trial. “Each of the surviving victims and witnesses not only had to directly face their assailant … but did so through the use of interpreters, where so much can be lost in translation,” he said.

