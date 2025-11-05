Amid the federal shutdown, Bay Area food banks and CalFresh emergency programs are stepping up to help families in need.

By George Kelly Published Nov. 05, 2025 • 8:08am

Some 112,000 San Francisco residents are awaiting SNAP benefits during the federal government shutdown, and President Donald Trump has indicated that the program will not be funded (opens in new tab) despite a court filing stating that his administration would do so. Local agencies and food banks are stepping up to ensure that vulnerable residents who have relied on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program have access to food. San Francisco’s Human Services Agency is taking steps to get assistance into residents’ hands, utilizing emergency funding from the city and nonprofits. “The CalFresh emergency grocery card program the city has rolled out during the federal shutdown will provide much-needed food for vulnerable families, children, and older adults,” SF HSA Executive Director Trent Rhorer said Tuesday. “We hope this helps so they won’t have to choose between putting food on the table and paying their rent during this very difficult time.”



Mail with unique activation codes for CalFresh cards should arrive to clients by Wednesday, HSA spokesperson Teresa Young said. Residents can access the card virtually or request a physical card by contacting the CalFresh team at 1-855-355-5757.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We want to make sure folks know the emergency grocery card program is not a scam,” Young said, emphasizing that clients are never asked to provide Social Security numbers or banking information to receive the benefit. Elsewhere in the region, there are resources for those looking for additional aid and those looking for ways to help vulnerable neighbors. Here is a basic guide on how to give and how to get help in the Bay Area.

Where to find food

SF-Marin Food Bank: Visit the bank’s food locator site (opens in new tab) for assistance in English, Mandarin, Spanish, Russian, Tagalog, and Vietnamese. Food Bank of Contra Costa and Solano: Call 855-309-FOOD (3663) or visit the website (opens in new tab) to locate a food distribution site.

Subscribe to The Daily Because “I saw a TikTok” doesn’t always cut it. Dozens of stories, daily. Sign up now

Alameda County Community Food Bank: Call 510-635-3663 or check the website (opens in new tab). Spanish-language assistance is available at comidaahora.net (opens in new tab) .



Second Harvest of Silicon Valley: The food bank’s map (opens in new tab) for San Mateo and Santa Clara counties has locations for fresh groceries or ready-to-eat meals, as well as options to filter for pickup days and times.

How to donate funds

How to volunteer