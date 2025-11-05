Some 112,000 San Francisco residents are awaiting SNAP benefits during the federal government shutdown, and President Donald Trump has indicated that the program will not be funded (opens in new tab) despite a court filing stating that his administration would do so.
Local agencies and food banks are stepping up to ensure that vulnerable residents who have relied on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program have access to food. San Francisco’s Human Services Agency is taking steps to get assistance into residents’ hands, utilizing emergency funding from the city and nonprofits.
“The CalFresh emergency grocery card program the city has rolled out during the federal shutdown will provide much-needed food for vulnerable families, children, and older adults,” SF HSA Executive Director Trent Rhorer said Tuesday. “We hope this helps so they won’t have to choose between putting food on the table and paying their rent during this very difficult time.”
Mail with unique activation codes for CalFresh cards should arrive to clients by Wednesday, HSA spokesperson Teresa Young said. Residents can access the card virtually or request a physical card by contacting the CalFresh team at 1-855-355-5757.
“We want to make sure folks know the emergency grocery card program is not a scam,” Young said, emphasizing that clients are never asked to provide Social Security numbers or banking information to receive the benefit.
Elsewhere in the region, there are resources for those looking for additional aid and those looking for ways to help vulnerable neighbors. Here is a basic guide on how to give and how to get help in the Bay Area.
Where to find food
SF-Marin Food Bank: Visit the bank’s food locator site (opens in new tab) for assistance in English, Mandarin, Spanish, Russian, Tagalog, and Vietnamese.
Food Bank of Contra Costa and Solano: Call 855-309-FOOD (3663) or visit the website (opens in new tab) to locate a food distribution site.
Subscribe to The Daily
Because “I saw a TikTok” doesn’t always cut it. Dozens of stories, daily.
Alameda County Community Food Bank: Call 510-635-3663 or check the website (opens in new tab). Spanish-language assistance is available at comidaahora.net (opens in new tab).
Second Harvest of Silicon Valley: The food bank’s map (opens in new tab) for San Mateo and Santa Clara counties has locations for fresh groceries or ready-to-eat meals, as well as options to filter for pickup days and times.
How to donate funds
SF-Marin Food Bank: The Humanist Fund and two anonymous donors are matching all gifts to the food bank (opens in new tab) up to $80,000.
Food Bank of Contra Costa and Solano: Each $1 donation can cover up to two meals. Call 855-309-3663, visit the website (opens in new tab), or email [email protected].
Alameda County Community Food Bank: Visitors can give funds (opens in new tab) across a wide range of formats.
Second Harvest of Silicon Valley: Visit the donation page (opens in new tab) to choose one-time donations, set up monthly contributions, or arrange charitable offerings of stock, annuities, or cryptocurrency.
How to volunteer
SF-Marin Food Bank: The bank’s volunteer page (opens in new tab) says grocery drivers are often the biggest need. Drivers use their own vehicles to deliver to approximately 15 households along various routes (three hours per shift). Check the schedule (opens in new tab).
Food Bank of Contra Costa and Solano: Volunteers age 16 and older are needed to box food (opens in new tab) at Concord and Fairfield warehouses.
Alameda County Community Food Bank: Volunteers are needed for heavy lifting and produce sorting and packing. A range of shifts (opens in new tab) is available.
Second Harvest of Silicon Valley: The bank’s mapping site (opens in new tab)offers volunteer opportunities, including shifts in Milpitas and San Jose.