Lurie picks 29-year-old former pet store owner to represent Sunset

The appointment of Isabella “Beya” Alcaraz, a political novice, comes two months after voters recalled her predecessor, Joel Engardio.

In a decision with perilous implications for his agenda, Mayor Daniel Lurie has made his highly anticipated appointment for District 4 Supervisor — and the pick was on nobody’s bingo card. Isabella “Beya” Alcaraz, a 29-year-old former pet store owner with no City Hall experience or civic leadership roles on her résumé (opens in new tab) , will be the supervisor of the Sunset and surrounding neighborhoods, Lurie will announce Thursday. The appointment of Alcaraz — a virtual unknown in San Francisco political circles who works as an art and music teacher at an enrichment center called Jamaroo Kids, according to her LinkedIn profile — is a stunning move by the mayor. It runs counter to rumors buzzing through the Sunset since the recall of Joel Engardio in September. Among the names whispered for months as potential appointees were local power players such as former fire chief Joanne Hayes-White, former Assemblymember Phil Ting, and even Albert Chow, an Engardio recall leader.

Alcaraz, an alumni of Holy Name School and St. Ignatius College Preparatory School, is being touted by the mayor’s office for her work creating a pet food bank and a fire-relief donation drive. But she is perhaps best known for her effort this year to give away her Irving Street pet store, Animal Connection. The Standard reported in April that Alcaraz’s decision came about “because her family recently moved back to the Philippines, and she [couldn’t] balance regular flights around the globe with independently owning a small business in San Francisco.”

Now, she will be far more tethered to the restive district, which has been roiled in the past year by the dispute over the closure of the Great Highway. Alcaraz’s first task will be cooling the district’s temperature, she told The Standard in a phone interview Wednesday. “After the past few months, anyone can feel how tangible the anger and frustration is,” she said. “I am going to be a leader bringing people together.” Lurie said he picked Alcaraz because the district deserves accountable leadership, someone who is “of the Sunset and works for the Sunset.”

“Beya Alcaraz is a bridge builder and problem solver who cares deeply about this neighborhood. She will bring a fresh perspective to City Hall, and I am honored to appoint her as the next supervisor for District 4,” he said. Alcaraz said she did not take a position on Proposition K in last year’s election but expressed frustration with how the measure to close the Great Highway got on the ballot. She shared concerns that residents of the Sunset weren’t included in the process. “We had a compromise people were really happy with and were blindsided with this decision,” she said. Though Prop. K passed with 55% of the vote citywide, some supervisors have floated the idea of returning the issue to the ballot to reopen the highway to cars on weekdays. Alcaraz seems open to the possibility that cars may return to the road, which has been transformed into the popular park Sunset Dunes. “What I’m focused on is finding a compromise or solution that works for us,” she said. “That likely means bringing cars back to some capacity, but I’m not going to make that decision without talking to people.”

Alcaraz poses with Dweezil, a bearded dragon, at her former business Animal Connection. | Source: Autumn DeGrazia/The Standard

Unlike some of the rumored contenders, Alcaraz had no connections to Lurie, she said. Her family and friends urged her to throw her name to the mayor for consideration, which she did when she spotted him at a Sunset After Dark event in September. She gave Lurie her phone number and told him to call her about the job. “When I saw him, in my head, I said, ‘This is something that has to happen,’” Alcaraz said. “I was very determined in that moment. It felt like an obligation.” Alcaraz said she knows the challenges San Francisco’s small-business owners face, noting that she once waited six months for city approval to build an outdoor shed for her pet store. Alcaraz’s parents met at San Francisco State University and both worked at Holy Name, with her mother serving as parish manager and her father as athletic director. “Beya has spent her life in the Sunset and truly understands our community — its families, small businesses, and the diverse cultures that make our neighborhood special,” Ed Siu, chairman of the Chinatown Merchants United Association of San Francisco, said in a statement. But she faces difficult choices representing a deeply divided district still reeling from the Engardio recall — a challenge even for a seasoned politician. Alcaraz, who has no legislative background, said she plans to talk with neighbors — many of whom were outraged by what they saw as Engardio’s betrayal with his support for Prop. K — about their hopes for the district. “It’s so clear that is what the Sunset deserves,” she said. “I’m going to be including everyone in decisions.”

Alcaraz says the community was blindsided by Proposition K, which paved the way for Sunset Dunes. | Source: Manuel Orbegozo for The Standard

The future of the Great Highway won’t be the only controversial decision she will face in office. Lurie’s Family Zoning Plan, which calls for tens of thousands of new housing units over several years, has drawn condemnation from D4 residents who fear more development. Alcaraz declined to take a position on Lurie’s proposal, which needs the board’s approval and is being considered by the Land Use and Transportation Committee before a final vote this fall. Instead, she will propose amendments to the plan that she declined to share. “I want to advocate for my community and what they want,” she said. “My biggest worry is if we don’t support this, the state will come in, and we’ll see what everyone is fearing: giant skyscrapers on Sloat Boulevard.”

Alcaraz will finish the remainder of Joel Engardio’s term. Natalie Gee, right, plans to run for D4 supervisor next year. | Han Li/The Standard