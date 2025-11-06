Your holiday travel plans may be up in the air.

By Kevin Truong Published Nov. 06, 2025 • 2:00pm

It’s that time of the year again. Halloween decorations are being taken down, and San Franciscans are readying for uncomfortable conversations about politics over Thanksgiving dinner. But this holiday season has another bump in the road that could mean headaches, tears, and missed connections. The longest government shutdown in history has the Federal Aviation Administration limiting air service by 10% at 40 U.S. airports, including San Francisco International and Oakland International, due to a shortage of air traffic controllers.

As many as 1,800 flights will be affected, according to the agency. So what does SFO have to say about it? Not much.

“Each airline needs to make their own individual plans to comply with the FAA announcement,” a spokesman said. Here’s what some of the largest airlines at SFO have said about how their schedules will be affected.

United Airlines

United, which accounts for almost 50% of travel (opens in new tab) at SFO, sent a memo (opens in new tab) to customers Wednesday saying flight reductions will begin Friday. International flights longer than seven hours will not be affected. Also unaffected are flights between the company’s hubs: Chicago O’Hare, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, Newark Liberty International, San Francisco, and Washington Dulles. The rest of the travel schedule is uncertain. For the most updated information, the airline says, you should — of course — download the United app (opens in new tab). United is offering refunds — even for nonrefundable and basic economy tickets — during this period, applicable even if your flight isn’t among those affected by the shutdown.

Delta Air Lines

Delta told customers it expects the “vast majority” of its flights to continue as scheduled, including all long-haul international service. The airline is offering customers greater ability to change, cancel, or be refunded for flights, including Delta Main Basic fares.

American Airlines

Reduced flight schedules will begin Friday, according to a notice on the company’s website (opens in new tab). Long-haul international travel will continue as scheduled, and the “vast majority of our customers’ travel will be unaffected,” American says. Customers whose flights are canceled for any reason or who choose not to travel will be able to change their ticket or request a refund without penalty.

Southwest Airlines

Southwest said it will use submitted contact information to notify customers of any flight changes. In most cases, the airline will automatically rebook passengers on another flight. If your flight has been canceled or you decide not to travel, you are eligible for a refund.

Alaska Airlines