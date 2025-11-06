By Gabe Greschler Published Nov. 06, 2025 • 9:40am

Allegations of wrongdoing continue to mount against former city department leader Sheryl Davis, who was accused Thursday of multiple ethics violations. Davis resigned as executive director of the Human Rights Commission last September following allegations of financial misconduct and conflicts of interest that developed into a major City Hall scandal. Many of the accusations are linked to her relationship with the nonprofit Collective Impact and its former leader, James Spingola. Davis signed off on several lucrative city contracts for Spingola’s nonprofit while the two shared a home and a car. Much of the money involved stemmed from the San Francisco Dream Keeper Initiative, a signature program of former Mayor London Breed, overseen by Davis, that injected tens of millions of dollars into the Black community.

The city Ethics Commission’s executive director, Patrick Ford, on Thursday published 31 counts against Davis, alleging she accepted prohibited gifts from nonprofits and other entities, failed to disclose them, violated her department’s policies, and breached laws on conflicts of interest by awarding contracts to those from whom she received gifts. While the nature of Davis’ alleged misconduct isn’t new — city investigations have detailed the claims against her for more than a year — Thursday’s announcement marks the first time monetary fines may loom over her since she left her post. The Ethics Commission found that Davis in 2023 accepted a seven-night stay at a rental house in Martha’s Vineyard that was paid for by Collective Impact. Around the same time, Collective Impact was accepting grants from Davis’ department — making it a restricted source of gifts for her. Other gifts from the nonprofit included first-class flights and expenses associated with her personal podcast.

James Spingola and Davis were at the center of a major City Hall scandal in 2024. | Source: Courtesy Photo

In another instance, Davis received a portrait of herself worth $5,000 in December 2023 from the nonprofit Urban Ed Academy, which sought a contract from the department earlier in the year.