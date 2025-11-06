A mere $2,500 was enough to keep the sliver of federal waterfront accessible during the government shutdown.

At China Beach, the water is frigid and the currents are treacherous, but what has been keeping swimmers on dry land wasn’t the hazards — it was the federal shutdown. Until now. The sandy shoreline, part of the federal Golden Gate National Recreational Area, reopened Wednesday thanks to donors who pooled a modest amount — just $2,500 — to pay for basic maintenance services. That’s just a drop in the bucket of the frozen federal budget, but it’s enough liquidity to get the trash picked up at China Beach for about two weeks.

“It’s wrong that we should have to, but we are willing to have this in our life,” said Radha Tomassetti, who has been braving the waters for 11 years and communicates with about 150 swimmers via a WhatsApp chain. “We need to swim.” The National Park Service confirmed Thursday that the beach had reopened after closing to visitors as part of the federal shutdown that started Oct. 1.

The beach lovers’ initiative is part of a pattern: If the feds can’t get their act together, San Franciscans will just do it themselves. “Governors and partners in several states have been working with the National Park Service to establish short-term agreements with donations to help maintain operations during the lapse in appropriations,” an NPS spokesperson said. “These agreements allow visitor centers and other facilities to remain open and accessible to the public using state- or partner-provided funds until federal funding is restored.” Similar arrangements have been made at Alcatraz and Muir Woods (opens in new tab), where concessionaires have paid to keep attractions open.